Calgary Flames Beat Seattle Kraken 6-2 as Coronato Shines

Matt Coronato had a career-best four points and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 for their fifth win in six games.

CALGARY — Matt Coronato recorded a career-best four points with a goal and three assists, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves in his first start in 15 days as the Calgary Flames defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Friday. The win was Calgary's fifth in six games, coming two days after a 4-0 shutout loss in Edmonton and the injury to goaltender Devin Cooley.

Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists for the Flames. Adam Klapka fought Curtis Douglas less than two minutes into the game, sparking the home crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Morgan Frost, Matvei Gridin, Aydar Suniev and Ryan Strome also scored for Calgary.

Also read Matt Coronato's four points lead Flames to 6-2 win over Kraken

Flames build early momentum at Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary opened the scoring at 2:32 of the first period when Frost converted on the power play, with Coronato and Farabee assisting. The opportunity came after Douglas received an extra minor for his fight with Klapka. Farabee said the fight was an awesome moment that got the team going.

Flames coach Ryan Huska noted that Klapka took it upon himself to provide energy when other players did not have it early. The Flames then scored three goals in less than five minutes during the second period, including Gridin's power-play marker set up by Coronato and Farabee.

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Calgary's power play has been effective, going 9-for-20 over the past seven games. The Flames rank third in the NHL at 33.3 percent on the season, behind Edmonton at 35.7 percent and Utah at 34.0 percent.

Dustin Wolf returns to net for Calgary Flames

Wolf, in the first year of a seven-year US$52.5-million contract, had lost four of his first five games and was benched for five straight games as Cooley heated up. Cooley was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury after being hit by Colton Dach on Wednesday.

Wolf entered Friday's game with an .839 save percentage, second-last among 47 goaltenders with at least five starts. He said his emphasis was not to think, and that the two-week break between starts gave him time to work on his game.

Farabee said scoring six goals gives everyone more confidence, and that the team needs that energy and confidence with a tough back-to-back ahead. The Flames will begin a three-game road trip in Colorado on Saturday.

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Seattle Kraken fall to Calgary in high-scoring contest

The Kraken allowed six goals in the loss. Calgary improved its recent form after the shutout defeat in Edmonton, where Farabee said the team did many good things despite not scoring.

The Flames had won four straight games at the Scotiabank Saddledome before Wednesday's loss. Friday's victory restored that home-ice success and kept the team's momentum going as it prepares for a road trip.