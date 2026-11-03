Calgary Flames Beat San Jose Sharks 2-1 Behind Klapka and Stromgren Goals

The Calgary Flames defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night, Nov. 2, 2026. Adam Klapka and William Stromgren scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf made 26 saves to secure the win.

On Monday night, November 2, 2026, the Calgary Flames secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Fourth-line wingers Adam Klapka and William Stromgren provided the crucial offensive contributions, while goaltender Dustin Wolf stood tall with 26 saves to protect the lead. The win improves the Flames' record to 7-8-0, while the Sharks fall to 7-8-1.

Klapka and Stromgren Deliver Winning Goals

Adam Klapka opened the scoring early in the game with a precise wrist shot. The goal came with 5:24 remaining in the first period, resulting from a skilled feed by center Jonathan Castagna. This early strike gave Calgary a 1-0 advantage that they would defend for the remainder of the contest.

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William Stromgren doubled the lead late in the game with his first goal of the season. He batted the puck into the net at the 9:14 mark of the third period. Klapka and Castagna earned assists on the play, showcasing the depth scoring that defined the Flames' offensive attack.

Dustin Wolf Stops 26 Shots in Critical Save

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was instrumental in preserving the two-goal margin. He recorded 26 total saves throughout the contest, facing consistent pressure from a Sharks team determined to mount a comeback. His performance included key stops during pivotal moments of the game.

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San Jose Sharks center Sam Dickinson pulled his team within one goal with 8:03 left in the third period. Dickinson beat Wolf with a wrist shot, creating a tense final minutes scenario. However, the Flames' defense held firm to prevent an equalizer.

Team Records and Upcoming Schedule

The victory marks a significant step for the Calgary Flames as they continue to navigate the early portion of the season. With a record of 7-8-0, the team looks to build momentum on their upcoming road trip. The Sharks, now at 7-8-1, will face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday in their next scheduled game.

Key players like Jonathan Castagna and Joel Farabee contributed to the team's success through strong puck movement and defensive awareness. The Flames' ability to score from multiple lines, including fourth-line wingers, highlights their strategic depth. This balanced attack poses a challenge for opponents trying to predict Calgary's offensive threats.