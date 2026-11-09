Calgary Flames Beat Flyers 4-3 as Joel Farabee Breaks Breakaway Drought

Joel Farabee scores his first short-handed breakaway goal to help the Calgary Flames secure a 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on November 8, 2026, in Calgary.

The Calgary Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, November 8, 2026, extending their franchise record for consecutive wins of four or more goals to 62 games. Joel Farabee broke a personal drought by scoring a crucial short-handed breakaway goal that tied the game, while Matt Coronato added the overtime winner to secure the victory.

Farabee Breaks Seven-Game Breakaway Slump

Farabee, who leads the team with seven goals and ten assists through the first eighteen games, had previously gone 0-for-7 on breakaways this season. He consulted teammate Jake Middleton about his technique before Sunday's match against the Philadelphia Flyers. Middleton reminded Farabee that he is a deker, prompting him to change his mental approach when receiving the puck. Martin Pospisil chipped the puck to the middle of the ice during a Flames penalty kill, allowing Farabee to skate around Flyers goalie Dan Vladar with an inside-outside move and score the equalizer in the third period.

Also read Calgary Flames Defenceman Kevin Bahl Seasoned Out With Ruptured Achilles

Coaching Staff Praises Farabee's Resilience

Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska noted that the timing was perfect for Farabee to score his first goal of this type. Huska stated that Farabee plays well when he receives chances and does not get down on himself even when quiet. The coach emphasized that Farabee has maintained a high level of engagement with the puck throughout the year, which has kept his performance stable despite the breakaway struggles. The goal marked the seventh consecutive game where the Flames scored four or more goals, a streak second only to the New York Rangers, who achieved sixty-five such wins between 2011 and 2014.

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Defense Steps Up Amid Kevin Bahl Injury

The Flames continued to adjust to the loss of shutdown defenseman Kevin Bahl, who requires surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained during dryland warm-up before the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Bahl averaged just under twenty-two minutes per game this season. In his absence, Zach Whitecloud scored his first goal as a Flame, and Zane Parekh also found the net. Whitecloud and Parekh accounted for half of the team's goals in the victory. Parekh acknowledged the difficulty of losing Bahl, who he described as the best defenseman and player on the team all year, but committed to supporting his teammate by performing at his best.

Goaltender Devin Cooley Gains League Respect

Devin Cooley made thirty-two saves for his first win back after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. Cooley has gained celebrity status for his candid discussions about the mental aspects of goaltending, including his interactions with a rabbit named Tito. Pittsburgh Penguins rookie goalie Sergei Murashov thanked Cooley for speaking aloud about the mental struggles goalies face, noting that most players experience similar issues without discussing them publicly. Cooley mentioned receiving supportive messages from other players in the league who appreciated his openness about how his conscious and unconscious mind battle during games.