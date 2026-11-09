Calgary Flames Announce Kevin Bahl Season-Ending Injury Surgery

Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl requires season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. The team placed him on injured reserve after the injury occurred against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Calgary Flames have officially confirmed that defenceman Kevin Bahl will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, effectively ending his playing season. The NHL organization announced this significant roster update on Sunday, confirming that the 26-year-old player will be immediately placed on the injured reserve list to facilitate his recovery process.

Bahl Injury Occurs Before Anaheim Game

The injury occurred on Friday, just prior to the Flames scheduled matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Bahl sustained the acute injury during team preparations, forcing the organization to make an immediate roster adjustment to maintain competitive integrity for the upcoming contest.

Also read Flames’ Bahl to undergo season-ending surgery for torn Achilles

Joel Hanley stepped in to fill the vacant defensive lineup spot in Bahl's absence. The Flames entered that specific game with a depleted defensive corps but ultimately fell to the Ducks with a final score of five goals to three.

Recent Performance Stats and Ice Time

Bahl had last taken the ice on Wednesday, participating in a hard-fought overtime match against the Seattle Kraken. During that contest, he logged 20 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time. The Flames narrowly lost that specific game with a final score of two to one after extra time.

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Since returning to the active roster this season, the six-foot-six, 230-pound defenceman from New Westminster, British Columbia, has contributed one goal and one assist. He has also recorded 12 penalty minutes across 16 games played for the Calgary Flames.

Roster Implications and Recovery Timeline

Placing Bahl on injured reserve creates an immediate vacancy in the defensive lineup, requiring the coaching staff to reconfigure their defensive pairings for upcoming fixtures. The organization has prioritized his long-term health by opting for surgical intervention to ensure proper healing of the tendon.

Medical professionals will oversee the post-surgical recovery protocol, which typically involves a lengthy rehabilitation period for Achilles ruptures. The Flames will monitor his progress closely as they navigate the remainder of the season with the updated roster constraints.