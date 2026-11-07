Fence Blocking Calgary Cougar Ridge Pathway Removed After Resident Pressure

A fence blocking access from Calgary's Cougar Ridge community to provincial land was removed on Saturday, reversing an October closure, though officials have not confirmed if the removal is permanent.

A fence blocking a popular natural access point in Calgary's Cougar Ridge community was removed by Saturday morning, reversing a closure that had restricted movement along a pathway connecting the neighborhood to provincial land.

The barrier had been installed in September by Alberta Infrastructure to block access near the Transportation and Utility Corridor. Its disappearance marks a significant development in a dispute between residents and the provincial government over land use. Councillor John Pantazopoulos, representing Ward 6, shared photographic evidence of the cleared pathway on Saturday morning. He confirmed that the new fencing was gone upon his arrival at the site.

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Councillor Celebrates Resident Victory

Pantazopoulos said the removal represents a major win for Cougar Ridge residents, who have used the route for many years. He credited local residents for their persistent advocacy, stating their questions and concerns were finally heard. The councillor emphasized that the pathway serves as a vital link for neighbors who walk, cycle, and connect with adjacent communities. The route has been used for more than a decade as a convenient path for pedestrians and cyclists.

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Alberta Infrastructure had previously defended the fence installation, citing safety and property rights. The department declared the area adjacent to Cougar Ridge as Transportation Utility Corridor land. Officials stated that these specific lands are owned and administered by the province and are not designated for public recreational use. The department explained it installed the fencing in September.

The action followed repeated concerns from nearby residents regarding unauthorized access. Officials also pointed to damage inflicted on existing fencing and signage as additional reasons for the closure. Public safety was a primary concern due to the pathway's proximity to a major roadway. The infrastructure department maintained that the no-go zone policy was necessary to protect the utility corridor.

Officials Verify Pathway Status

They argued that allowing unrestricted public access posed risks in an area not intended for recreation. This position stood in direct contrast to the long-standing habits of the local population. Despite the physical removal of the fence, officials are still verifying the status of the pathway. Pantazopoulos stated that his office is actively working to confirm whether this removal is permanent.

He noted that it remains unclear what the disappearance of the barrier signifies for future access to the area. The investigation into the cause of the fence removal is ongoing. It is not yet known if the structure was dismantled by residents, removed by city crews, or damaged by external forces. The lack of immediate clarification has left the community in a state of cautious optimism.

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Pantazopoulos warned that the situation requires further monitoring. He indicated that his team would continue to engage with relevant authorities to ensure that any changes are formalized. The goal is to secure a clear and lasting agreement regarding the use of this public route. Local residents have expressed relief and gratitude following the weekend's events.

The pathway's closure had caused significant frustration among neighbors who relied on it for daily exercise and transportation. CTV News has reached out to Infrastructure Alberta for an official comment on the current status of the pathway. As of now, the provincial department has not issued a new statement regarding the removed fence. Residents await further communication from government bodies to clarify the long-term implications of this development.

Community Action Sets Precedent

The outcome of this dispute highlights the power of organized community action. The residents of Cougar Ridge demonstrated that sustained pressure can lead to tangible results. Their victory sets a precedent for other neighborhoods facing similar access restrictions. As the investigation continues, the immediate benefit is the restored freedom of movement.

Families and individuals can once again enjoy the outdoors via this historic route. However, the underlying legal and administrative issues regarding land use remain unresolved. Continued dialogue between residents and government agencies will be essential to prevent future conflicts.