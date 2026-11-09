Calgary Employee Charged After Stealing $72000 from Famous Footwear

A 47-year-old Calgary man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing $72,000 from Famous Footwear at CrossIron Mills. The suspect appeared in court on December 3.

A Calgary man is facing multiple criminal charges following an investigation into alleged thefts from the workplace where he was employed. The accused, a 47-year-old resident of Calgary, is accused of stealing both cash and merchandise from a retail location in Airdrie.

Alleged Theft at Famous Footwear Store

The Airdrie RCMP confirmed that the suspect was employed at the Famous Footwear store located inside the CrossIron Mills mall. The investigation into these alleged crimes officially began on October 28. According to police, an internal asset and revenue investigator for the company discovered that the employee had been stealing cash deposits and merchandise from the store. This activity is alleged to have started as early as April of the current year.

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Financial Losses Total Seventy-Two Thousand Dollars

An internal audit conducted by the store identified significant financial discrepancies linked to the employee's actions. The RCMP stated that the audit revealed approximately fifty thousand dollars worth of missing merchandise. In addition to the lost inventory, the investigation found that twenty-two thousand dollars in missing Canadian currency had been taken from the store registers. These combined losses total seventy-two thousand dollars.

Arrest and Specific Criminal Charges Filed

Police executed an arrest of the 47-year-old suspect on November 6 in northwest Calgary. Following the arrest, the accused was charged with four distinct criminal counts. These charges include two separate counts of theft over fifty thousand dollars. Additional charges include break and enter, as well as possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking.

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Police Recovery Efforts and Court Schedule

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to recover approximately seventeen thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. The Airdrie RCMP released a news statement on Monday confirming the details of the case and the charges. The suspect was released from custody following the charges and is now required to appear in court.

Legal Proceedings Set For Early December

The next step in the legal process for the Calgary man is scheduled for December 3. He is set to appear in court on that date to address the charges filed against him. The Airdrie RCMP continues to monitor the situation as the legal proceedings unfold. The case highlights the internal security measures taken by retail businesses to detect employee theft.