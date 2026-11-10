Calgary Domestic Violence Shelters Report 17 Per Cent Rise in Shelter Use

Ten Calgary-area domestic violence shelters report 2,550 people sheltered in the past year, a 17 per cent rise, as demand and collaboration grow.

Ten Calgary -area domestic violence shelters and support organizations say demand for their services is growing, while the collaborative model they share is producing measurable benefits for survivors. Their new 2026 report, titled A Future Without Violence, outlines the supports available across the region and what it will take to meet rising need.

According to the report, the organizations provided shelter to 2,550 people over the past year, a 17 per cent increase from the previous year. The findings are framed as a joint account from the participating agencies, which work together to support survivors of domestic violence in the Calgary area.

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Calgary Domestic Violence Shelter Demand Grows

The report states that demand for domestic violence shelter and support services in Calgary increased by 17 per cent in the past year, with 2,550 people receiving shelter. Staff at the organizations also answered more than 23,000 crisis calls this year.

The report says the need for services is increasing. It notes that 66 per cent of people who completed standardized danger assessments faced a severe or extreme risk of homicide from an intimate partner, a figure that underlines the level of danger many clients face when they seek help.

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Housing outcomes are also part of the picture. The report says 63 per cent of shelter participants moved into stable housing after leaving shelter, which places those results alongside the growth in demand that the organizations describe.

Partner Organizations Credit Collaborative Approach

The partner organizations say their collaborative approach is producing positive results, even as they continue to face significant challenges in meeting growing needs. Their shared report presents cooperation between agencies as a central part of that progress.

Linette Soldan, executive director at Rowan House Society, said that every year the organizations learn more about the evolving needs in their communities, and that their collaborative response becomes stronger. Soldan described the report as proof of that progress and a case for what else is possible with the right support.

The report was produced by Big Hill Haven, Discovery House, FearIsNotLove, Heart Home Network, Niitoiyis Family Support Society, Radiance Family Society, Rowan House Society, True North Society, YWCA Banff and YWCA Calgary. Their joint authorship signals a unified position across the region rather than separate reports from individual agencies.

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Survivor Outcomes and Future Service Planning

Survivors who left the shelter report higher levels of hope and safety, according to the organizations. The report says 86 per cent of those leaving the shelter feel hopeful about their future, and 89 per cent feel safer than when they arrived.

The organizations say the goal of releasing the information is to give a transparent account of the supports available and what it takes to meet growing needs. The source material does not specify new program launches or funding targets, so the report's outcome measures remain the clearest indicators of progress for now.

For Calgary residents, the report shows domestic violence shelters serving more people, answering more crisis calls, and relying on partnerships to move survivors toward stable housing and a sense of safety.