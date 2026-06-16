Calgary councillors are discussing a long-term growth blueprint for the city, while residents in the South Saskatchewan River valley are being warned about high water levels.

Calgary councillors are discussing a long-term growth blueprint for the city. The document outlines strategies for population growth, transportation, and infrastructure development. It also addresses issues such as affordable housing, public transportation, and community engagement.

The plan aims to make Calgary a more livable and sustainable city. Meanwhile, residents in the South Saskatchewan River valley are being warned about high water levels. The water is expected to rise further due to heavy rainfall, prompting concerns about flooding and safety.

As a result, ferry services have been suspended in the area. In other news, Highway 402 in Lambton County has reopened after a crash involving two transport trucks. Firefighters responded quickly to the incident, and the road has been cleared.

However, a fire has damaged the historic Tam Kung Temple in Victoria's Chinatown. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In a separate incident, a driver and passenger on P.E. I. were arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking after they came to the aid of a vehicle in distress.

The incident highlights the risks associated with good Samaritanism. Russian-speaking handler 'El Money' has been linked to a series of arson attacks on homes tied to a jailed U.K. PM. The individual is believed to have slipped away undetected. At the G7 summit, Mark Carney's itinerary is packed with meetings with world leaders.

The agenda includes discussions on climate change, economic growth, and global security. A watchdog has criticized the tax code, calling it 'completely nuts' and advocating for simplification and automation. The Octagon on the White House lawn is being transformed into a cage for a high-profile birthday bash for Trump's 80th birthday. John Tortorella will not return as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

An earthquake struck part of Indonesia, causing damage and injuries. Britain has announced a sweeping ban on social media for under-16s, citing concerns about online safety and mental health





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Calgary Long-Term Growth Blueprint South Saskatchewan River Water Levels Ferry Closures Highway 402 Crash Transport Trucks Tam Kung Temple Fire Arson Attacks G7 Summit Mark Carney Tax Code Simplification Automation White House Lawn Trump's 80Th Birthday John Tortorella Vegas Golden Knights Earthquake Indonesia Britain Social Media Ban

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