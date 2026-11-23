Ward 1 Councillor Kim Tyers requests a zero percent property tax hike analysis, while Mayor Jeromy Farkas defends the proposed 15% increase needed for infrastructure and services.

Calgary Council lor Kim Tyers is urging city administration to model a zero per cent property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal period as the municipal government prepares to review the 2027-2030 budget. This request comes during a week of public hearings where more than 270 speakers are scheduled to address council members regarding the financial plan for the next four years.

Tyers Requests Tax Freeze Scenario Analysis

Ward 1 Councillor Kim Tyers stated that she wants the city administration to return to the drawing board and provide a detailed breakdown of what a zero per cent property tax hike would look like. She argued that while officials may view the request as extreme, demonstrating this scenario would be appreciated by Calgarians who are concerned about rising costs. Tyers emphasized that the administration possesses the necessary knowledge of business units and existing inefficiencies to execute this financial analysis.

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The current proposal recommends a significant 15 per cent property tax increase for next year, followed by additional hikes of 10 per cent in 2028, 7.7 per cent in 2029, and six per cent in 2030. Tyers noted that showing the zero per cent alternative would provide voters and officials with a clearer understanding of the trade-offs involved in the proposed spending levels.

Mayor Defends 15% Increase for Infrastructure

Mayor Jeromy Farkas has firmly opposed the notion of a tax freeze, stating that finding zero per cent savings would require unacceptable compromises to essential city services. He explained that a tax increase of approximately four to five per cent is strictly required to keep basic city operations running and to address the deteriorating trend of major infrastructure projects. Farkas highlighted that the proposed budget already absorbs about six per cent of downloaded provincial responsibilities without increasing the tax burden further.

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If the current budget proposal passes, operating spending is projected to jump from $5.1 billion this year to nearly $6 billion in 2027. The capital budget for the four-year period totals nearly $21 billion, which is primarily designated for extensive infrastructure repairs and replacement projects across the city.

Major Spending Hikes Draw Scrutiny

The financial plan includes substantial budget increases for key municipal departments, including a $192-million boost for the Calgary Police Service and $102 million to construct new fire and emergency service buildings. Additionally, the city plans to allocate an extra $300 million to purchase buses and expand transit services, reflecting the growing demands of a expanding urban center.

To bring the proposed 15 per cent tax hike down to zero, Tyers and her supporters estimate that approximately $384 million in savings would need to be identified across various city departments. Mayor Farkas questioned whether these savings could be achieved without causing significant damage to the quality of services provided to residents and the safety of the community.

Atkinson Criticizes Tax Hike as Irresponsible

Ward 7 Councillor Myke Atkinson also weighed in on the debate, describing an exploration of a property tax increase in a rapidly growing city as irresponsible. He argued that picking random numbers for budget adjustments without considering the outcomes for Calgarians is a reckless way to manage public funds. Atkinson suggested that the city needs a more sustainable approach to financing growth that does not rely solely on steep tax hikes.

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As the budget deliberations continue, council members are expected to introduce around 70 proposed amendments aimed at modifying the financial plan to find potential savings. Mayor Farkas has indicated that he plans to bring forward motions to cap approved spending in both the mayor's and council offices to demonstrate fiscal restraint from the top levels of leadership.

Public Input Shapes Final Budget Decision

The week of hearings provides a critical opportunity for community members to voice their concerns before a final decision is made on the budget. Each of the more than 270 public speakers will be granted at least five minutes to present their arguments directly to the council. Other councillors have suggested various cost-cutting measures, including cuts to the downtown office conversion program or the Safer Together Plan, to offset the proposed tax increases.

The city must now balance the need for increased funding for infrastructure, police, and transit against the financial pressures faced by homeowners and businesses. The outcome of these debates will determine the final tax rates and service levels for the next four years, impacting every resident in Calgary as the council strives to stabilize the city's long-term financial health while maintaining essential services.