Calgary city council considers a temporary pause on large data centre rezoning to assess infrastructure strain, with updates due in 2027 following concerns over water and power usage.

Calgary city council will address a critical infrastructure challenge on Tuesday by considering a temporary moratorium on new rezoning decisions for large-scale data centres. The motion, introduced by Mayor Jeromy Farkas alongside four fellow councillors, highlights growing concerns regarding the substantial demands these facilities place on the city electrical and water systems. This proposed pause aims to provide a regulatory window to develop comprehensive land-use rules before new applications proceed further in the approval process.

Infrastructure Demands Drive Regulatory Pause

The notice of motion explicitly calls for a suspension of land-use redesignation applications for large data centres while new regulations are formulated. City administration has been directed to establish clear land-use definitions that categorize data centres by size and determine appropriate zones for their construction. These newly developed regulations are scheduled to return to Calgary city council for review and final decision in March 2027, ensuring a structured approach to future development.

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Beyond zoning, the motion mandates the creation of detailed reports examining both the economic and environmental impacts of these industrial projects. A specific focus will be placed on the potential effects of large industrial water users on Calgary water security. These critical assessments are due to be completed by the end of 2027, providing a comprehensive data set to guide future policy decisions regarding high-consumption industries.

Regional Trends and Competing Views

This local initiative mirrors a broader trend across Canada, where several municipalities have already implemented similar temporary restrictions. Neighbouring Rocky View County, as well as Saskatoon, Mississauga, and Oakville, have introduced pauses on data centre applications to address similar infrastructure and community concerns. This regional alignment suggests a coordinated effort among Canadian urban centers to manage the rapid expansion of the data centre sector effectively.

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The discussion is particularly urgent as Calgary reviews a significant application for a large data centre north of Redstone in northeast Calgary. Located near 68 Street and 144 Avenue NE, the proposed development includes a power generation facility, raising the stakes for infrastructure capacity assessments. The application was formally submitted in August and remains under active review by city officials.

Community Concerns and Next Steps

Residents in the area have voiced strong objections during previous council discussions held in October. Their primary concerns include noise pollution, emissions, and the high volume of water consumption associated with such facilities. These community inputs have directly influenced the current legislative push to ensure that any future development adheres to stricter environmental and infrastructure standards.

Calgary city council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to deliberate on this matter. The outcome of this vote will determine whether the city enters a holding pattern for new large-scale data centre projects while it develops robust regulatory frameworks. The decision will have lasting implications for Calgary land-use planning and the balance between technological infrastructure growth and community well-being.