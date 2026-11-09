Calgary Council Proposes Stricter Rowhouse Building Rules

Calgary city council considers new restrictions on rowhouse and townhome development across six local area plans, requiring back lane access and specific location criteria for higher-density projects.

Calgary City Council is preparing to vote on significant new zoning restrictions for rowhouses and townhomes on Monday. The proposed changes target where these higher-density housing types can be constructed within dozens of established communities across the city. This legislative move follows the council's earlier decision to repeal blanket rezoning measures implemented earlier this year.

Stricter Zoning Rules for New Housing

A city administration report outlines that rowhouses and townhouses would no longer be supported on approximately 75 per cent of properties currently designated for limited-scale residential development in the affected areas. The primary goal of these amendments is to introduce more consistent and predictable rules for higher-density housing within established neighbourhoods. These changes do not automatically alter the existing zoning of individual properties but serve to guide future development decisions.

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New Requirements for Development Projects

Under the new proposal, any development project consisting of three or more homes would generally need to have back lane access. In addition to this access requirement, the homes must meet at least one other specific condition. Eligible locations include corner lots, areas near public transit, properties along a main street, or buildings situated next to a park. These additional criteria are designed to ensure that new housing fits appropriately into the existing urban fabric.

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Impacts on Specific Calgary Neighbourhoods

The proposed amendments will affect six specific local area plans within Calgary. These affected areas include North Hill, South Shaganappi, Riley, Chinook, West Elbow, and East Calgary International Avenue. The city administration has identified 12 development applications that are currently under review or appeal. These pending applications represent a total of 121 proposed homes, which include secondary suites. None of these 121 homes would align with the proposed policies if they are approved under current standards.

Upcoming Public Hearings and Next Steps

Calgary City Council has scheduled public hearings for November 9 to discuss these proposed changes. The hearings are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on that day. Residents and developers can expect these rules to shape the density and character of housing in the targeted neighbourhoods moving forward.