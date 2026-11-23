Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas warns of aging infrastructure and rising costs as City Council begins public hearings on a four-year budget including a significant 15 per cent property tax increase for 2027.

Calgary residents are preparing for a critical public consultation on Monday as City Council initiates deliberations on the proposed four-year budget spanning from 2027 to 2030. The financial plan introduces a substantial 15 per cent increase in municipal property tax revenue starting in 2027, with additional hikes scheduled through the end of the period. This significant shift in fiscal policy aims to address severe infrastructure challenges and rising operational costs across the city.

Financial Impact on Calgary Homeowners

The proposed budget projects a measurable increase in monthly household expenses for typical homeowners in Calgary. The city estimates that residents will pay approximately $53 more per month in 2027, comprising $37 more in property taxes and an additional $16 in utilities. These figures highlight the immediate financial burden placed on households as the municipality seeks to stabilize its budget against inflationary pressures and service demands.

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Mayor Scrutinizes Departmental Spending Requests

Mayor Jeromy Farkas has declared that every area of the city will undergo intense scrutiny during the budget review process. He explicitly stated that no department will receive a free pass, emphasizing that the Calgary Police Service will face the same rigorous evaluation as other city divisions. Farkas added that he does not believe the full 15 per cent increase will be approved, though he acknowledged the city is facing significant financial pressures that necessitate careful fiscal management.

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Urgent Need for Infrastructure Renewal

The proposed increases are directly linked to billions of dollars in spending requests for essential city services and infrastructure. Mayor Jeromy Farkas cited deteriorating roads, aging water pipes, and emergency services under extreme pressure as primary drivers for the budget adjustments. The city is considering substantial investments for police, fire services, water infrastructure, roads, and recreation facilities to maintain safe and functional urban environments for all residents.

Public Hearing Schedule and Next Steps

The public hearing for the budget proposal begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, allowing citizens to voice their opinions on the proposed financial plan. City Council is expected to debate amendments to the budget and vote on the final four-year plan later this week. This democratic process ensures that taxpayer concerns are directly addressed before the municipal government commits to the significant revenue increases outlined in the proposal.