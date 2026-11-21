Medical experts at the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine conference in Calgary discuss evidence-based care, contrasting voluntary recovery models with Alberta's new involuntary treatment legislation.

Health care professionals and policy experts are gathering in downtown Calgary from November 19 to 21 to address critical issues in addiction medicine. This event coincides with National Addictions Awareness Week, focusing on the medical, ethical, and social dimensions of substance use disorders. The Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine hosts its annual scientific conference, bringing together specialists to evaluate current treatment protocols and legislative frameworks.

Medical Evidence Favors Voluntary Evidence Based Care Models

The conference theme Words Matter The Power of Language highlights how terminology influences patient outcomes and public perception. Dr. Meera Grover president elect of the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine emphasized the relief of attending a purely scientific gathering. She noted that political leanings and industry interests often complicate the discourse, whereas this event allows practitioners to focus exclusively on evidence based medicine. Grover stated that voluntary treatment is a medically important component of recovery because there is no evidence supporting involuntary treatment. This stance forms a central pillar of the medical consensus presented at the venue.

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Attendees debated the efficacy of forced intervention versus patient autonomy. Several speakers argued that involuntary care lacks medical validity and serves instead as a criminal justice mechanism. The medical community generally agrees that engagement and trust are prerequisites for successful long term recovery. Forcing treatment contradicts the therapeutic alliance required for effective addiction medicine. This perspective challenges legislative approaches that mandate participation regardless of patient consent.

Alberta Legislation Proposes Involuntary Compassionate Intervention Act

Despite medical skepticism, the Alberta government has moved forward with coercive policies. Bill 53 known as the Compassionate Intervention Act received royal assent in May 2025. This legislation authorizes the forced placement of individuals with severe substance use disorders into treatment facilities. The government plans to implement this measure next year, marking a significant shift in provincial health strategy. The bill represents a departure from traditional voluntary care models favored by many medical professionals.

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The Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction defended the policy in a public statement. The ministry stated it will not sit back while families across Alberta watch loved ones suffer and die from addiction. Officials described compassionate intervention as a last resort tool designed for the most severe cases. The government argues that life saving treatment is necessary when individuals cannot make rational decisions about their health. This approach aims to provide a path to recovery through compulsory medical oversight.

Indigenous Communities Demonstrate Success Of Harm Reduction Trauma Based Therapy

Dr. Esther Tailfeathers Assistant Dean of Indigenous Health at the University of Calgary provided counter examples to mandatory treatment. She cited criminal based policies that focus on punishing substance use rather than treating it as a disease. Tailfeathers reported that abstinence based treatment resulted in higher mortality rates for Indigenous peoples in her community. Many individuals did not survive more than three or four days when subjected to rigid withdrawal protocols.

The Blood Reserve community developed a continuum of care that prioritizes harm reduction and trauma based therapy. This model allowed for opiate replacement therapy which stabilized patients and reduced overdose deaths. Tailfeathers described outcomes where individuals regained housing employment and family connections. The community saw unprecedented results with people having food in their cupboards and a roof over their heads during the Christmas season. This voluntary approach proved more effective than punitive measures in saving lives.

Destigmatization Essential For Recovery Matthew Perry Sister Highlights Personal Struggle

Caitlin Morrison executive director of the Matthew Perry House shared personal insights on the stigma surrounding addiction. Morrison is the sister of the late actor Matthew Perry who died from complications related to substance use. She described the hopelessness felt by families who watch loved ones suffer without intervention. Morrison acknowledged the desire to force treatment but recognized that recovery requires personal commitment. She noted that patients must seek peace and wellness on their own to achieve lasting results.

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Morrison argued that stigma creates a black and white dichotomy that hinders help seeking behavior. Individuals fear being categorized as a problem rather than a patient needing support. This fear prevents people from accessing multi tiered health systems designed for substance use. Destigmatization is a core component of opening doors for recovery options. The medical community and families must work together to remove barriers to voluntary care and harm reduction services.

Dr. Spencer Krahn co lead of the conference committee reinforced the need for accessible care pathways. He warned that without adequate harm reduction people will not survive to enter treatment facilities. Survivors cannot join recovery peer groups or attend counseling sessions if they are dead. The continuum of care must prioritize keeping individuals alive and engaged with health services. This approach ensures that patients remain in the system long enough to benefit from medical interventions. The Calgary conference serves as a platform to align policy with these life saving medical realities.