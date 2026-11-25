Calgary Co-op shifts dozens of clerks to part-time roles, reducing hours to 24 weekly. Union leaders warn the move disproportionately harms workers with disabilities and cuts essential benefits.

Calgary Co-op is implementing significant staffing changes that will reduce hours for dozens of employees, a move the Union of Calgary Co-op Employees argues disproportionately impacts workers with disabilities. The restructuring affects front-end service clerks and gas bar supervisors, guaranteeing reduced weekly schedules that union officials claim will lead to lower incomes and loss of critical benefits. The changes are scheduled to take effect on January 31, creating immediate financial and logistical uncertainty for long-term staff members.

Reduced Hours And Benefit Adjustments Explained

Under the new operational model, approximately 25 front-end service clerks will transition from full-time status to part-time positions guaranteeing exactly 24 hours per week. This shift is part of a broader adjustment to front-end operations that Calgary Co-op reviewed during the fall season. The company also plans to reduce hours for about 50 gas station employees, with an estimated 65 to 70 gas bar supervisors moving into roles offering either 28 or 32 hours per week. These adjustments represent a substantial decrease from previous full-time schedules, fundamentally altering the employment structure for these specific roles.

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Union Warns Of Loss Of Disability Coverage

Union president Kathy Carberry states that the move from full-time to part-time employment results in the immediate loss of long-term disability and life insurance coverage for affected staff members. She further notes that employees will become responsible for paying 50 per cent of their extended health and dental insurance premiums, adding significant out-of-pocket costs. Carberry describes the employee reaction as ranging from concern to panic, with many workers worried about how they will pay their bills. The union emphasizes that these financial burdens fall hardest on those who rely on full-time benefits to manage health conditions and support their families.

Personal Stories Of Long Tenure And Routine

For 55-year-old Brad Danner, who has worked at Calgary Co-op for 28 years, the reduction in hours threatens his financial security and daily structure. Danner, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, relies on the job for more than just income. His sister, Kim Bryant, explains that her brother is working with bare minimum finances and is now set to lose half of his salary. She emphasizes that the role provides essential routine, social connections, and confidence for her brother, noting that his skill set makes finding comparable employment at his age nearly impossible.

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Company Defends Decision As Operational Protection

Calgary Co-op CEO Andrew Clark maintains that the reallocation is necessary to better protect the jobs and operations of every staff member employed by the company. Clark asserts that no positions are being eliminated and no one is being let go, framing the changes as a method to stabilize the business. The company states that extended health and dental benefits will remain in place for employees moving to part-time hours, contradicting the union's claims regarding total coverage loss. Clark adds that management has met individually with affected employees to discuss options, including alternative shifts and locations, promising to work through every case with care.

Employee Advocacy And Community Relationships

Another affected employee is 64-year-old Dean Aylesworth, who has served Calgary Co-op for more than 22 years. His brother, Ken Aylesworth, highlights that Dean has a learning disability but has developed deep relationships with shoppers who bring him gifts and cards. Ken argues that the company is misreading the situation, pointing out that recent Co-op advertisements emphasize family and supporting people, which contradicts the treatment of long-serving staff. He describes Dean as highly reliable, often arriving an hour early and serving as a go-to person for shifts when others are sick, underscoring the value these employees bring beyond mere transaction processing.