Calgary City Council Votes to Repeal Blanket Rezoning Policy After Public Hearings

Calgary City Council voted to repeal the city's blanket rezoning policy after weeks of public hearings and thousands of submissions. The policy, which allowed for more multi-unit housing options, faced significant opposition, with council members voting 12-3 in favor of the repeal.

Calgary City Council , after eight days of extensive public hearings and the review of thousands of written submissions, made a significant decision on Wednesday, voting overwhelmingly to repeal the city's blanket rezoning policy. The council's vote, a decisive 12-3 in favor of the repeal, marks a pivotal moment in the city's approach to housing and urban development. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur.

We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. The blanket rezoning policy, which aimed to facilitate the construction of more multi-unit housing options, such as rowhouses and fourplexes, on land previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes, faced considerable opposition from a segment of the city's residents. This opposition, which was voiced through both verbal and written submissions, ultimately played a significant role in shaping the council's final decision. The council heard from 411 speakers and received nearly 3,300 written submissions expressing diverse views on the policy, with many advocating for its repeal, replacement, or continued implementation. The repeal of the policy, however, does not necessarily signal the end of the conversation surrounding housing density and urban planning in Calgary. Many, including Mayor Jeromy Farkas, have expressed a desire to find a suitable replacement policy that can effectively manage growth and density while addressing the concerns raised by the public. Properties with housing projects already approved or currently underway under the blanket rezoning policy will be exempt from the changes. This exemption is designed to avoid disrupting ongoing developments and to minimize any potential negative impacts on those who have already invested in projects under the existing policy. The council will continue to deliberate on potential amendments to the policy, seeking a balanced approach that considers the diverse needs and perspectives of the city's residents. Mayor Jeromy Farkas, who supported the repeal of the policy, emphasized the importance of restoring trust with residents. He indicated that he had received numerous concerns from Calgarians regarding the process by which blanket rezoning was introduced. He argued that the public hearings revealed a widespread desire for a fresh start in the city's planning process. Farkas stated that many Calgarians felt the original decision to adopt blanket rezoning had created uncertainty and undermined trust in the planning process, specifically the feeling that the decision had been made too quickly and without sufficient community input. Councillor Myke Atkinson, one of the three who voted against the repeal, expressed concerns that residents in higher-density neighborhoods would be disproportionately burdened with the city's tax load. He argued that they are being asked to shoulder this burden while other residents continue to live in unchanged environments. Atkinson's stance highlights the complex interplay between urban development, property values, and the equitable distribution of resources within a city. The debate over blanket rezoning reflects the broader challenges that municipalities face when balancing the need for increased housing density with the concerns of existing residents. This includes navigating issues of property rights, community character, and the evolving needs of a growing population. The council's decision to repeal the policy reflects its willingness to reconsider the balance and seek a more effective approach that addresses these diverse needs and challenges





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