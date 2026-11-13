Calgary Christmas Events 2024: Zoolights Holiday Guide

Discover the top Calgary Christmas events for 2024. Zoolights, Spruce Meadows markets, and Theatre Calgary performances define the holiday season in YYC.

Calgary is currently immersing itself in the festive holiday season with a diverse array of attractions scheduled throughout the winter months. From expansive light displays and seasonal markets to live theatrical performances, the city offers numerous opportunities for residents and visitors to celebrate. The following guide details ten specific events taking place across various neighborhoods, providing exact locations and operating dates to help plan your winter itinerary.

Zoolights and Outdoor Light Displays

The Wilder Institute's Calgary Zoo hosts Zoolights, a family-friendly attraction featuring thousands of sparkling holiday lights that transform the grounds into a winter wonderland. This event runs from November 13 through January 3, 2027, at the address 210 St. George's Dr. N.E. Organizers advise checking the zoo's official social media channels before visiting, as extreme cold weather may occasionally cause cancellations to ensure visitor safety.

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Confederation Park Golf Course, located at 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W., celebrates the 40th annual Lions Festival of Lights. This dazzling outdoor display can be viewed while driving or walking through the venue. The lights officially open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, and subsequently operate nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight from November 22 to January 8, 2027. This longevity makes it one of the longest-running light traditions in the region.

Markets and Festival Experiences

Spruce Meadows, situated at 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W., serves as the host for two major holiday attractions. The International Christmas Market features both indoor and outdoor spaces where visitors can browse seasonal decorations and purchase gifts. Operating dates for this market are November 13 to 15, 20 to 22, 27 to 29, and December 4 to 6. The venue also hosts the Enchanted Festival from December 12 to 23, which transforms the grounds with millions of lights, shops, dining options, and outdoor Christmas movie screenings.

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The Holiday of Wonder indoor festival brings millions of illuminated displays and family activities to the Calgary BMO Centre at 1912 Flores Ladue Parade S.E. This event runs continuously from December 3 to December 31. It provides a climate-controlled environment for families seeking to experience holiday cheer without exposure to the elements.

Theatrical Performances and Arts

Theatre Calgary stages Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol at the Max Bell Theatre, located at 220 Ninth Ave. S.E. The production runs from November 26 to December 27 and follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Spectators watch as three spirits guide the miser through his past, present, and future to reveal his errors. This long-running production is a staple of the local holiday calendar.

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at 1415 14 Ave. N.W. hosts two distinct performances. First, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents How The Grinch Stole Christmas in Concert on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28. This live concert version features the iconic score from the Dr. Seuss film. Later in the season, the Alberta Ballet returns to the same venue with The Nutcracker from December 11 to 24. This two-act ballet tells the story of Klara and her nutcracker doll gifted by her eccentric uncle.

Unique Community and Historical Events

The CP Holiday Train arrives at the Anderson C-Train Station south parking lot on Anderson Station Way S.W. on Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m. The festively decorated train will feature performances by the Sam Roberts Band and Owen Riegling. This annual visit brings a unique mobile concert experience to the community. Finally, Heritage Park at 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. hosts Once Upon a Christmas on December 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20. The park opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these dates, allowing visitors to explore a historic holiday village filled with seasonal activities.