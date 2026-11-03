Calgary Weighs Four MAX Green Bus Rapid Transit Options Costing $511 Million to $2.09 Billion

Calgary is reviewing four proposals to expand MAX Green bus rapid transit in north Calgary, with costs from $511 million to $2.09 billion. The executive committee will discuss the options Tuesday as administration recommends further analysis.

Calgary is evaluating four proposals to expand MAX Green bus rapid transit service in north Calgary, with projected costs ranging from $511 million to $2.09 billion.

The options are scheduled for review by Calgary's executive committee on Tuesday morning. They aim to expand the MAX Green corridor between Keystone Hills and downtown Calgary. The corridor along Centre Street North and Harvest Hills Boulevard is currently the busiest bus route in the city. It handles approximately 1,000 bus trips to and from downtown every weekday.

Also read Field of Crosses Memorial Honors Canadian Service Members in Calgary

Four Options for MAX Green Expansion

According to a detailed city report, the most severe traffic delays currently occur between 64 Avenue North and the downtown core. City officials say improvements along that segment could significantly benefit commuters from communities further north. The first option costs $511 million and would install dedicated curbside bus lanes along existing roads. It requires relatively little property acquisition and is the most budget-friendly path forward.

Advertisement

The second option costs $674 million and combines curbside lanes with a dedicated transitway positioned down the middle of the road north of Beddington Trail. This middle-ground approach offers increased separation from general traffic without a full median transitway across the entire route. The third option costs $1.55 billion and calls for a continuous transitway down the middle of the road. This design would fully separate buses from regular traffic and could offer greater reliability than the lower-cost options.

Detailed Breakdown of Cost Proposals

The most expensive option costs $2.09 billion and would construct a transitway along the future Green Line LRT corridor. It requires substantial property acquisition and more complicated construction, but allows for potential reuse of some infrastructure for a future LRT extension. City administration cautions that spending more money may not necessarily produce proportional improvements in service quality or ridership.

However, administration acknowledges that greater separation from regular traffic could positively impact travel times and schedule reliability. The current report does not provide specific projected travel-time savings or ridership increases for any individual option. City officials say those benefits will be examined in detail during further analysis scheduled for later this year. Calgary councillors are not currently being asked to approve a specific option or commit construction funding.

Next Steps in Transit Decision Making

Instead, the executive committee will review the proposals Tuesday morning to guide the next phase of decision-making. Administration recommends further analysis of costs and benefits, including detailed impacts on traffic patterns, parking availability, local businesses and nearby communities. This review is essential for understanding the broader economic and social effects of any chosen transit upgrade. Related spending is expected to come up in the upcoming budget process.

Advertisement

Administration plans to include approximately $1 million in the proposed 2027-2030 budget to plan a downtown MAX Green transit loop along Fifth and Sixth avenues South. Funding requests for improvements in Crescent Heights and a transit terminal in Keystone Hills are also expected to be part of the broader financial planning. The city states these investments would support an eventual MAX Green expansion but would not complete any of the four main options currently under consideration.

Administration is expected to report back to council by the third quarter of 2027. That timeline will give residents a clearer picture of how north Calgary transit infrastructure will evolve in the coming decade.