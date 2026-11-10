Calgary Budget Proposes 15 Per Cent Property Tax Increase in 2027

The Calgary budget proposal would raise property taxes 15 per cent in 2027 and lift operating spending from $5.9 billion to $7.8 billion by 2030.

The City of Calgary has proposed a four-year budget that would bring the largest single-year property tax increase in at least three decades, with homeowners facing double-digit tax hikes in each of the next two years. The proposal was released on Tuesday morning and would increase municipal property taxes by 15 per cent in 2027.

The plan would also push the city's operating budget from $5.9 billion to $7.8 billion by 2030. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 23, after which council will work to bring spending down before passing the budget by the end of the year. Mayor Jeromy Farkas described the document as the starting point, not the final word.

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Calgary Property Tax Increases Over Four Years

The proposed Calgary budget includes a 15 per cent property tax increase in 2027, followed by increases of 10 per cent in 2028, 7.7 per cent in 2029 and six per cent in 2030. If passed as is, costs for the average single-family residential property would increase by around $50 per month over the next four years.

For 2027, the proposed budget shows that a single family residential property worth $688,000 would pay $37 more in municipal taxes per month, along with $16 more monthly for water, waste and recycling. The budget document states that Calgary is a fast-growing city that has deferred necessary infrastructure upgrades and maintenance for too long.

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The city's operating spending is set to increase by nearly $2 billion by 2030, while the city's workforce, measured in full-time equivalents, would expand by almost 1,800 positions over the next four years.

Capital Spending and Police and Fire Requests

The budget calls for $20.6 billion in capital spending by 2030, with money directed to major projects such as the Green Line, water infrastructure upgrades, new transit buses and road and sidewalk improvements. Highlighted items include more than $2 billion for wastewater treatment plant upgrades and water infrastructure improvements, $420 million for pavement rehabilitation, $300 million for new Calgary Transit buses, and $192 million to the Calgary Police Service for new fleet vehicles, equipment and facility maintenance.

On Monday, Mayor Jeromy Farkas pointed to the request from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) as one area council could consider for savings. If passed, the CPS capital budget would climb by $214 million, or 73 per cent, by 2030.

Farkas said that the police budget is one of the biggest drivers behind the high starting point for this year's budget, but that the city cannot give the police a free pass. He added that the city also cannot give the fire department a free pass.

The service is also seeking an additional $123 million, a 19 per cent increase to its operating budget, in part to hire 309 officers. The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) would receive $177 million in additional spending to boost its emergency response, build new stations and purchase fire trucks and vehicles.

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The proposed budget would also add $27 million to add transit peace officers, $8 million for additional community standards peace officers and $4 million for traffic peace officers.

Fee Increases and Transit Fare Changes

Beyond property taxes, the budget shows increases to hundreds of fees for city services. These include business licence renewals, city inspections, pet licencing, recreational facility admission and transit fares.

An adult single ride transit fare is currently $4 and would increase by 15 cents in each of the next four years if the budget moves forward. An adult monthly transit pass, which currently costs $126, would rise to $131 next year and reach $146 in 2030.

Assessed Values Fall While Property Bills Rise

Property tax and utility costs will rise under the proposal even though residential property values decline in 2027 compared with this year. The typical assessed value for a single family home in 2027 is $688,000, down 2.5 per cent from the $706,000 average reached in 2026.

Condominium assessed values would fall from $347,000 in 2026 to $327,500 in 2027, a decline of 5.6 per cent.