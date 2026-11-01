Calgary Bridge Named for Cpl Nathan Hornburg Who Died in Afghanistan 2007

A Calgary bridge over the Bow River has been named in honor of Cpl Nathan Hornburg, a King's Own Calgary Regiment soldier killed in action in 2007 during a rescue mission in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, a prominent bridge spanning the Bow River in Calgary was officially named in memory of Corporal Nathan Hornburg. This designation honors the King's Own Calgary Regiment soldier who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2007. The ceremony marked a significant moment of recognition for his service and sacrifice.

Corporal Hornburg Died Resuing Disabled Tank

Cornel Hornburg was a soldier serving with the King's Own Calgary Regiment at the time of his death. He was killed in action in 2007 while actively assisting in the rescue of a disabled tank. His death occurred during a critical operation in Afghanistan, highlighting the dangers faced by Canadian forces during that conflict.

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The decision to name the bridge after him serves as a lasting tribute to his professionalism and dedication. It also acknowledges the sacrifices made by all soldiers who served before him. The location of the bridge over a major Calgary waterway symbolizes the enduring bond between the regiment and the city.

Colonel Hunt Honors Last King's Own Casualty

Colonel Chris Hunt, the senior serving member of the King's Own Calgary Regiment, spoke at the naming ceremony. He described the event as a fitting honor for the last soldier from his regiment to be killed in action. Hunt emphasized that the impressive structure reflects the regiment's deep connection to the citizens of Calgary.

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He noted that Hornburg represented the highest standards of professionalism within the unit. The naming also serves to remember the collective sacrifices of those who came before him. Hunt pointed out that while this bridge spans the Bow River, another nearby structure honors a different hero of the regiment.

He referenced the Patterson Bridge, which crosses the Elbow River just south of downtown Calgary. That bridge is dedicated to Private John George Patterson, who earned the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Vimy Ridge. These two bridges, each named for a great soldier, illustrate the strong ties between the regiment and the local community.

Friend Mark Fuchko Remembers Positive Comrade

Cornel Mark Fuchko, a close friend of Hornburg, shared personal memories of his fallen comrade. Fuchko served two tours in Afghanistan alongside Hornburg and remembered him for his unwavering positivity and reliability. He described Hornburg as a soldier who would always help others and had a constant supply of good jokes and goofy quips.

Fuchko highlighted that Hornburg never wanted to let his fellow soldiers down. He noted that when Hornburg was killed, he was going to the aid of other soldiers, demonstrating his selflessness. The friend described him as a really good person who had his whole life ahead of him but chose to serve his country.

Bridge Crossing Serves Daily Reminder of Sacrifice

For Fuchko, the new memorial serves as a daily reminder of his friend's impact. He mentioned that he has to cross the bridge almost every day, and each crossing brings back memories of Hornburg. He stated that there is not a single day that goes by where he does not think about his fallen friend.

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He expressed confidence that many others who knew Hornburg feel the same way. The bridge ensures that his legacy remains visible and accessible to the public. It stands as a permanent fixture in the city, connecting the past sacrifices of soldiers with the present community.

The King's Own Calgary Regiment continues to maintain its strong relationship with Calgary through such memorials. By naming public infrastructure after fallen soldiers, the regiment keeps their stories alive for new generations. This specific bridge over the Bow River now stands as a testament to the bravery of Corporal Hornburg and his commitment to his fellow troops.

The naming ceremony brought together members of the regiment, local officials, and community members. It provided an opportunity for residents to reflect on the cost of war and the value of service. The event underscored the importance of remembering individual acts of courage within the broader context of military history.

As Calgary continues to grow and develop, the bridge serves as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made for peace and security. The names of Hornburg and Patterson are now permanently etched into the city's landscape. They symbolize the enduring spirit of the King's Own Calgary Regiment and its connection to the people it serves.

Reports on the ceremony included contributions from CTV's Darren Wright, providing additional context to the event. His coverage helped bring the story of Hornburg and the naming ceremony to a wider audience. The details shared by Wright helped ensure that the public understood the significance of this new memorial site in Calgary.