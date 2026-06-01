Calgary braces for heavy rainfall as flood mitigation measures tested a decade after 2013 disaster

Calgarians face a significant rainfall event testing flood mitigation systems. Environment and Climate Change Canada warns of 50-100+ mm of rain, with the Bow River flowing high but below 2013 levels. Experts discuss preparedness and climate change impacts.

Calgarians are facing a significant rainfall event that is testing the city's flood mitigation systems, a decade after the devastating 2013 floods. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a rainfall warning for the city, forecasting precipitation totals between 50 and 100 millimetres, with some localized areas possibly exceeding 100 millimetres.

The rain, which began earlier in the week, is expected to become lighter by Tuesday evening. This weather system is part of a larger pattern affecting southern Alberta, bringing back memories of the 2013 disaster for many residents. The immediate concern is the condition of the Bow River, which is currently flowing at approximately 400 cubic metres per second.

While this is nearly three times the normal flow rate of 150 cubic metres per second for this time of year, it is a fraction of the catastrophic 1,500 to 1,600 cubic metres per second recorded during the 2013 flood peak. University of Saskatchewan hydrologist John Pomeroy, based in Canmore, provided context on the broader watershed situation.

He noted that alongside the high flows on the Bow River, the Oldman River drainage basin near the U.S. border and the Battle River basin between Calgary and Edmonton are also experiencing very high flows. This indicates a widespread hydrological response to the rainfall across the region.

Despite the elevated flows, Pomeroy emphasized that the current situation is not comparable to the 2013 event, stating there is still uncertainty around the exact intensity and track of the rainfall but it will not reach the historic levels of a decade ago. The focus for authorities remains on managing the existing high water and ensuring public safety.

In preparation for this event, the City of Calgary has activated its flood response plans, leveraging over $1.3 billion invested in mitigation measures since 2013 by federal, provincial, and municipal governments. Frank Frigo, the city's manager of environmental management, explained that a critical step was preparing upstream reservoirs to capture and hold back water, thereby slowing the surge reaching the city.

"One of the critical things that we've done ahead of this event is prepare the upstream reservoirs, to make sure we've got enough room to slow things down," Frigo stated. He indicated that while the Bow River is expected to rise slightly further from its current level, the managed releases from reservoirs should prevent a dramatic increase.

As a precaution, the Calgary Fire Department has issued a boating advisory for the Bow River, urging people to stay off the water until flows return to safer levels. ECCC and city officials are also warning drivers to be vigilant for water pooling on roadways and to never attempt to drive through flooded sections.

The situation highlights both the ongoing risk of severe weather and the importance of adaptation strategies in the face of a changing climate, which contributes to more extreme precipitation events. Additional reporting by CBC's Jo Horwood explored the broader question of whether the $1 billion-plus in mitigation spending is sufficient for future challenges, with some experts calling for a national strategy to better prepare all Canadian cities for the increasing risks of both floods and droughts.

The current event serves as a real-world test of Calgary's improved infrastructure and emergency protocols, aiming to avoid a repeat of the widespread damage seen ten years ago





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