The Calgary Atlas Project reveals the hidden depth of the city's 1980s punk rock scene through a new interactive map, highlighting key venues and bands that shaped the era.

The Calgary Atlas Project released a new map on November 22, 2026, that details the significant punk rock history of Calgary during the 1980s. This initiative by the Calgary Institute of Humanities challenges the city's prevailing reputation for country music by highlighting its vibrant post-punk underground.

Visualizing the Untold Punk Story

Tom Bagley, the map illustrator for the project, described the release as the untold story of the Calgary punk scene. The Calgary Atlas Project utilizes visual storytelling to document various cultural histories, including 2SLGBTQ+ experiences, 1920s literary circles, and defunct cinemas. This latest mapping effort specifically targets the energetic and isolated punk community that defined the city's music landscape in the 1980s.

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Key Venues and Influential Bands

The visualizer maps critical locations such as record stores, recording studios, and publications like Vox. Live music venues central to the era include the Calgarian Hotel and Ten Foot Henry's. The map also recognizes influential bands that thrived in the city, including Color Me Psycho, Same Difference, Big Bang Theory, Sacred Heart of Elvis, Beyond Possession, and Riot.303. These groups helped transform Calgary from a country-focused town into a diverse cultural hub.

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Closing the Generational Gap

Arif Ansari, head of the Calgary Cassette Preservation Society, praised the enthusiastic turnout at the launch party. He noted that the event brought together those who lived through the 1980s punk scene and younger enthusiasts who wished they had experienced it. Bagley remarked that punk rockers are the most nostalgic tribe, loving the old days even more than hippies. This shared nostalgia fuels the project's mission to preserve these historical connections.

Purpose and Future Impact

Richard Sutherland, a Mount Royal University professor and co-creator, explained that the project aims to show how the scene offered an alternative to the boring cover band culture of the late 1970s. The map serves as a historical record that validates the energy and isolation of the era. By consulting current bands and archival sources, the Calgary Atlas Project ensures accuracy in capturing these pivotal moments in Canadian music history.