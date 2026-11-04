Calgary Airport Launches Nine New Security Lanes to Boost Passenger Flow

Calgary International Airport now operates nine domestic security lanes using advanced CT technology, increasing hourly throughput by 70 percent for travelers.

Calgary International Airport has officially activated all nine new security lanes designated for domestic flights, marking a significant upgrade in passenger processing capabilities. This full operational status allows the facility to handle nearly two thousand passengers per hour through the screening checkpoints. The airport authority confirmed that this new configuration represents a seventy percent increase in capacity compared to the previous domestic screening layout.

New Lanes Increase Hourly Throughput Capacity

The activation of these additional lanes provides immediate relief for travelers navigating the busy terminal environment. Chris Miles, the chief operating officer at Calgary Airports, emphasized that the primary goal is to streamline the journey for every domestic traveler. By reducing time spent in lines, the airport aims to create a more relaxed atmosphere before departure. Miles noted that the expanded infrastructure offers greater flexibility to manage fluctuating demand while maintaining a welcoming experience for guests.

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Advanced CT X-ray Technology Eliminates Bag Checks

A key feature of the upgraded checkpoint is the integration of enhanced CT x-ray technology across all new lanes. This modernization means passengers are no longer required to remove laptops, medical devices, or liquids from their carry-on bags during screening. Denis Perron, senior director of screening technology at the Canadian Air Transit Authority, described the national deployment of this technology as a vital step in modernizing Canadian aviation security. The implementation began in 2024 and has since expanded to various locations across the country.

CATSA Highlights Collaboration with Airport Partners

Dennis Perron expressed satisfaction with the completion of the expansion at the YYC ABC Security checkpoint. He credited the successful rollout to close collaboration between CATSA and local airport partners. Perron stated that the project demonstrates what can be achieved through dedicated partnership efforts. He sincerely appreciated the support provided by Calgary Airports throughout the multi-year installation process. This milestone reflects a shared commitment to enhancing both security protocols and the overall passenger screening experience.

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Impact on Domestic Traveler Experience

The increased capacity directly addresses congestion issues that have historically plagued domestic terminals during peak travel periods. With seven hundred percent more throughput available, the airport can better absorb surges in flight schedules without causing excessive delays. Travelers benefit from faster processing times and fewer disruptions to their pre-flight routines. The removal of strict bag-check requirements further accelerates the flow of people through the checkpoints.

Future Security Modernization Goals

This completion marks a major phase in the ongoing modernization of security infrastructure at one of Canada's busiest hubs. The success at YYC serves as a model for other airports considering similar upgrades. Continued investment in automated screening technologies promises to maintain efficiency gains as passenger volumes grow. The airport remains focused on balancing rigorous security standards with a convenient user experience for all domestic flyers.