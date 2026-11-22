Slopes Studio Creative Resistance protests West Fraser's Allison Creek harvesting at the Cochrane headquarters, challenging wildfire mitigation claims and demanding public accountability for industrial logging on Alberta's Eastern Slopes.

Activists from the Calgary-based collective Slopes Studio Creative Resistance convened at the West Fraser headquarters in Cochrane on November 22, 2026, to publicly challenge the forestry company's industrial operations in the Crowsnest Pass region. The demonstration, described by organizers as a creative protest and temporary visual rebranding of the corporation, utilized large signage constructed from the distinct orange material typically used to mark trees for timber harvest. This specific material formed a prominent message labeling the entity as forest butchers, directly targeting the scale and nature of West Fraser's harvesting activities.

Visual Protest Targets Corporate Logging Practices

The collective aimed to highlight the rapid expansion of clear-cut logging across Alberta's Eastern Slopes through this striking visual intervention. Jane McQuitty, a member of Slopes Studio Creative Resistance, emphasized that the intensity of harvesting is increasing significantly in areas stretching across the provincial landscape. The protest sought to draw immediate attention to what the group perceives as an unsustainable rate of industrial logging that threatens local ecosystems and community safety. By using the same visual language as the forestry industry itself, the activists created an ironic juxtaposition designed to disrupt the normal flow of business and public perception at the company's northwest Calgary location.

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Conflict Over Wildfire Mitigation Justification

West Fraser defended its harvesting plans in the Allison Creek area by citing provincial directives focused on wildfire risk mitigation. A spokesperson for West Fraser stated that the accelerated harvesting schedule was part of an extensive planning process designed to balance environmental considerations with safety. The company argued that the project addresses critical watershed values, hydrology, fisheries, riparian protection, and recreational needs while simultaneously reducing fire hazards. West Fraser also noted that the company engaged with a range of stakeholders, including First Nations communities in the region, who provided varied perspectives on the proposed work.

Jane McQuitty rejected the company's justification, asserting that wildfire mitigation is being exploited as a convenient excuse to accelerate logging activities that would not otherwise occur. She expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of this approach as a genuine fire prevention strategy. McQuitty insisted that such decisions warrant a broader public conversation rather than being finalized through private corporate planning. She argued that the current narrative ignores the potential ecological damage caused by the scale of the proposed clear-cutting.

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Government Strategy and Community Impact

The Alberta government has previously supported the mining and forestry sectors' approach by pointing to comprehensive data analysis. The Ministry of Forestry and Parks indicated that the provincial wildfire mitigation strategy is grounded in an analysis of more than 200 communities within the forest protection area. Specifically, the Allison Creek region has been identified as a priority zone where immediate action is required to protect nearby populations. The ministry stated that the work being conducted is intended to provide timely wildfire risk reduction for the community of Tecumseh and the municipality of Crowsnest Pass.

Despite the government's previous statements, officials did not comment on the specific protest when contacted by media outlets on the day of the event. The disconnect between corporate and government claims of safety and the activists' fears of ecological harm highlights a significant divide in how Alberta manages its public lands. Concerns about environmental impact extend beyond logging, as evidenced by other local issues such as the threat posed to threatened trout species by new bridge construction in Kananaskis.

Future Implications for Regional Land Use

The protest at West Fraser's headquarters marks a continued escalation in public opposition to industrial forestry in the Crowsnest Pass and surrounding areas. As the government maintains its focus on wildfire risk reduction for priority communities like Tecumseh, activists argue that this focus must not overshadow broader environmental protections. The ongoing tension suggests that future harvesting decisions will face increased scrutiny from creative resistance groups and local stakeholders. The outcome of this specific dispute over the Allison Creek area may set a precedent for how wildfire mitigation and industrial resource extraction are balanced in Alberta's forest protection zones in the coming years.