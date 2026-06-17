Calgary Accelerates Development of Long-Vacant Westbrook LRT Station Land into Community Hub

Calgary is moving forward with plans to develop the vacant 4.2-hectare parcel surrounding the Westbrook CTrain station, a site that has sat unused since 2011. The city acquired the land in 2024 and is seeking public input on a mixed-use vision that includes non-market housing, parks, retail, and pathways. With construction potentially starting by 2029, the project aims to transform a barren area into an affordable, transit-oriented community hub.

The area around the Westbrook LRT station in Calgary has remained vacant for nearly 15 years, but the city is now accelerating plans to transform the long-dormant land into a vibrant community hub .

After acquiring the 4.2-hectare parcel at 17th Avenue and 33rd Street S.W. in 2024, the city is actively soliciting public feedback on how to best use the space. Proposed elements include non-market housing, park space, pathways, retail areas, and mixed-use development with towers up to 12 storeys alongside smaller housing units. The push for development gained momentum following inquiries by Ward 8 Coun.

Nathaniel Schmidt, who emphasized that the area's existing assets-such as the CTrain stop, library, Westbrook Mall, grocery stores, and daycares-could make it an affordable place to live. Schmidt also expressed interest in exploring similar transit-oriented developments around other LRT stations in Calgary.

The city had initially created a concept plan in 2014, and Matco Development purchased the land in 2016, but contractual building commitments were not met, leaving the site unused since the demolition of Ernest Manning High School in 2011. Myles Trawick, president of the Glendale/Glendale Meadows Community Association, described the current state as a "barren wasteland" and a "dead zone" for parks, noting strong community excitement for any development.

The presented plans include carving out dedicated green space, which is a priority for residents. After completing the plan, obtaining council approval, and securing permits, construction could begin as early as 2029. An open house was held to gather input, and the city continues to accept suggestions online. This project reflects a broader shift in Calgary toward integrating major infrastructure projects with public spaces to create more livable, connected neighbourhoods





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Westbrook LRT Calgary Development Transit-Oriented Development Community Hub Non-Market Housing Public Spaces Urban Planning Ward 8

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