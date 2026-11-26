Caleb Williams threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with three seconds left, giving the Chicago Bears a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions and sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Caleb Williams threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with three seconds left, giving the Chicago Bears a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit.

Caleb Williams Leads Bears Victory Over Lions

The win broke a first-place tie in the NFC North and gave the Bears their first lead of the game. The Bears improved to 9-2 and have won six straight games. The Lions fell to 8-3 and had their six-game winning streak ended after failing to make a defensive stop on Chicago's final drive. Williams completed 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards with two touchdown passes.

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Chicago had trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter after Jahmyr Gibbs broke free for a 70-yard run, his third score of the game. For the winning play, Williams lofted a pass to the right corner of the end zone. Odunze jumped to make the catch and got his feet down inbounds. The touchdown stood after a review.

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Gibbs had a huge game in the loss, rushing for 205 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 42 yards, giving him 247 yards from scrimmage. Earlier this month, he gained 252 yards in a game against New England. Chicago became just the third team to rally from a deficit of 11 points or more in the fourth quarter to win on Thanksgiving.

Historic Fourth Quarter Comeback for Chicago Bears

The 1980 Bears did it against Detroit, and the 1962 New York Titans came back to beat the Denver Broncos on the holiday. The Bears had the ball earlier in the fourth quarter with a chance to at least tie the game. Jared Goff's pass went through Jameson Williams' hands and was intercepted by Dillon Thieneman at the Chicago 21. Thieneman returned it 18 yards.

Chicago turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Detroit 42. Gibbs then ran for 34 more yards on the next snap, potentially setting up a 50-yard field goal for a six-point lead. But Lions coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Bears 33. Gibbs was stopped short by T.J.

Edwards with an open-field tackle, giving Chicago another opportunity to drive for a tie or the lead. The Bears faced a fourth-and-1 from their 41, and Williams converted with a designed run. That kept the final scoring drive alive. Chicago's D'Andre Swift, who was traded by Detroit to Philadelphia two days after Gibbs was drafted, ran for 65 yards and a touchdown.

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Detroit Lions Key Players Statistics and Injury Report

He also had 97 yards receiving. Goff was 25 of 36 for 313 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta late in the first half that put Detroit ahead 19-10. Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven receptions for 146 yards, and Jameson Williams had six catches for 68 yards. Williams also had a costly drop that took potential points off the board for Detroit and gave the Bears the ball back, setting up the eventual game-winning drive.

On the injury front, Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter. Defensive backs Kyler Gordon (shoulder) and Elijah Hicks (concussion) were inactive for Chicago. For Detroit, edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were inactive. The Bears host Jacksonville on Dec. 6. The Lions are at Atlanta on Dec. 6.