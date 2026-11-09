Caleb Williams Leads Bears Past Buccaneers in Walk-Off Win

Chicago Bears defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on a Cairo Santos walk-off field goal despite Caleb Williams throwing four interceptions.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams refused to let a career-high four interceptions derail his team's momentum during a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The win occurred in a third consecutive primetime game for Chicago, marking a historic resilience as the Bears became the third team in the past two decades to win a game with at least five turnovers without ever trailing.

Walk-Off Field Goal Secures Historic Victory

The decisive moment arrived with just 2 minutes and 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Rome Odunze made a critical 38-yard reception for tight end Luke Schoonmaker. This crucial play positioned kicker Cairo Santos for a 38-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights as time expired, securing the win.

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This drive marked the first time this season the Bears required Williams to orchestrate a winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, following six such successful drives earlier in the 2025 season. Chicago has now won its past four games without trailing at any point, demonstrating significant growth in close contests.

Four Interceptions Define Tough Quarterback Performance

Despite the victory, Williams faced severe scrutiny after throwing four interceptions, a stat line uncharted in his three NFL seasons. He admitted to getting greedy on his first interception by attempting to fit a pass to Rome Odunze through two defenders at the goal line during Chicago's third possession.

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Two additional interceptions occurred in the second quarter on passes Williams intended to throw out of bounds, while the final interception in the third quarter resulted from a tip by Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish that was intercepted by linebacker Alex Anzalone. The Buccaneers blitzed Williams on 66% of his dropbacks, the third-highest rate of his career, leading to three of those four turnovers.

Concussion and Turnovers Nearly Cost the Game

The Bears surrendered a 14-point lead late in the game after a chaotic sequence involving a fumble by wide receiver Luther Burden III. Burden sustained a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet blow and lost control of the ball deep in Chicago territory, which allowed running back Bucky Irving to score a 6-yard touchdown.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 24-24, putting immense pressure on the Bears' offense to respond. The loss of Burden to a concussion added urgency to the final drive, requiring immediate adjustments from the coaching staff and quarterback.

Coach Ben Johnson Praises Team Preparation

Bears head coach Ben Johnson emphasized the value of winning under such adverse circumstances, noting that his team felt calm and prepared during the final drive despite the turnovers. He highlighted that such high-pressure situations had not occurred frequently this year, making the experience invaluable for the roster's development.

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Williams stated he would never become gun-shy or shy away from throwing deep passes, citing his upbringing and competitive identity. He acknowledged the need to improve red-zone efficiency and ball security while expressing confidence in his ability to learn from these challenging moments as the season progresses.