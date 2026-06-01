Caleb Holland Launches Debut Novel, Receives Support from Local and Provincial Figures

Caleb Holland, a young author from Whitby, Ontario, launched his debut novel, "The T-Rex King, Rise of the Roaring Alliance!" on Friday, with dignitaries and supporters in attendance. The Whitby Mayor, MPP Lorne Coe, and a Member of Parliament from Guyana, Dr. Dexter Todd, were among those celebrating the young author's achievements. Both Mayor Roy and MPP Coe commended Holland as an inspirational young mind whose voice deserves to be celebrated across Canada. Inspector Janine Doyle, representing Chief Peter Moreria and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), expressed the service's overwhelming support for youth-led initiatives like Holland's. She also announced that DRPS would be partnering with Holland in upcoming community programs to encourage literacy, leadership, and positive engagement among Durham youth. During the event, Holland also shared his new "Bring Back the Books" literacy initiative - a youth-led effort focused on encouraging reading and expanding access to books for children and families. He has previously been recognized in the Ontario Legislature after organizing a book drive supporting kids in Malawi.

Caleb Holland launched his debut novel, " The T-Rex King , Rise of the Roaring Alliance!

" on Friday, with dignitaries and supporters in attendance. The Whitby Mayor, MPP Lorne Coe, and a Member of Parliament from Guyana, Dr. Dexter Todd, were among those celebrating the young author's achievements. Both Mayor Roy and MPP Coe commended Holland as an inspirational young mind whose voice deserves to be celebrated across Canada. Inspector Janine Doyle, representing Chief Peter Moreria and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), expressed the service's overwhelming support for youth-led initiatives like Holland's.

She also announced that DRPS would be partnering with Holland in upcoming community programs to encourage literacy, leadership, and positive engagement among Durham youth. During the event, Holland also shared his new "Bring Back the Books" literacy initiative - a youth-led effort focused on encouraging reading and expanding access to books for children and families. He has previously been recognized in the Ontario Legislature after organizing a book drive supporting kids in Malawi





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Caleb Holland The T-Rex King Rise Of The Roaring Alliance! Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy MPP Lorne Coe Member Of Parliament From Guyana Dr. Dexter Todd Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) Inspector Janine Doyle Bring Back The Books Literacy Initiative Leadership Positive Engagement Malawi Ontario Legislature

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