Cal Raleigh's Grand Slam in Rehab Assignment Signals Return to Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh's impressive grand slam in his rehab assignment with the Tacoma Rainiers is a positive sign for his planned return to the Seattle Mariners from a stint on the injured list and a season-long slump. The Mariners are hopeful that Raleigh's return will help them overcome their struggles and regain their form.

Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam in his rehab assignment with the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, a positive sign for his planned return to the Seattle Mariners from a stint on the injured list and a season-long slump .

Raleigh dug out a low breaking ball on the inside corner and launched it over the right-field wall with the bases loaded in the fifth inning of a 15-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. The bases-clearing blast was a welcome sight for the reigning MLB home run champion, who was struggling at the plate long before his stint on the IL. This stint on the IL is the first of Raleigh's career.

He started rehabbing in live games Sunday with High-A Everett and went 1 for 3 with a single. He joined the Triple-A Rainiers for Tuesday's game and delivered for the fans who showed up to watch the slugging All-Star. The Mariners are hoping it's a sign of things to come when Raleigh makes his return to the big-league club. barring any setbacks, he is expected to return to the Mariners on June 16 for a homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2025, topping Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in a thrilling home run race, his breakout helped the Mariners win the AL West and earn a trip to the ALCS. But Raleigh's start to the 2026 season has been one of the most disappointing in baseball. In 41 games before landing on the IL, he was slashing .161/243/.317 with 7 home runs and 18 RBI. His slump included an 0-for-38 streak at the plate.

Despite Raleigh's struggles and his absence from the lineup since mid-May, the Mariners entered Tuesday in





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Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Rehab Assignment Grand Slam Injured List Season-Long Slump Reigning MLB Home Run Champion High-A Everett Triple-A Rainiers Albuquerque Isotopes Baltimore Orioles 2025 2026 Home Run Race Breakout AL West ALCS

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