Cal Raleigh Provides Update on Recovery from Oblique Injury, Aims to Return Without Lingering Issues

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, sidelined with an oblique strain, spoke about his progress and mindset. He began hitting off a tee and expects a timeline soon. Despite a hitting slump before injury, he is focused on helping Seattle's playoff push.

Cal Raleigh , the Seattle Mariners ' starting catcher and last season's American League MVP runner-up, provided an update on his recovery from a left oblique strain on Sunday.

Raleigh, who began taking swings off a tee on Friday at the team's spring training facility in Arizona, was in Seattle ahead of the Mariners' game against the Chicago White Sox. He stated that he should have a clearer timeline for his return by the middle of the upcoming week, potentially including rehab games. Raleigh, who also caught a bullpen session in Arizona, said he expects to be based in Seattle as he continues his rehabilitation process.

Reflecting on his first stint on the injured list in six major league seasons, Raleigh admitted it felt surreal initially. However, he is now focused on a smart and swift recovery rather than playing through pain as he has done in the past.

'I'm trying to be smart about getting back as quick as I can,' Raleigh remarked, 'but making sure that this thing doesn't linger for the rest of the year. ' This cautious approach marks a shift from his previous mentality, where he often pushed through discomfort. The oblique strain, which typically requires careful management to avoid aggravation, is being handled with the long-term season in mind. Before his injury, Raleigh endured a significant slump at the plate.

From April 28 to May 12, he went 0-for-38, the longest hitless streak in Major League Baseball this season. He broke out of that drought with two singles in a 10-2 rout of the Houston Astros. In 41 games this season, Raleigh is batting .161 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, four doubles, 18 walks, and 16 runs.

Despite the struggles, he is eager to improve his on-field production and help the Mariners, who entered Sunday with a 1 1/2-game lead in the American League West.

'It has been a different kind of perspective,' Raleigh said. 'Realizing how much I miss it and how much I enjoy playing the game and being with the guys, it was very eye-opening and makes me never want to go back on the IL again. ' His presence behind the plate is crucial for Seattle's pitching staff, and a timely return could bolster their postseason aspirations.

The Mariners are counting on Raleigh's leadership and power as they navigate a tight division race. Seattle's medical staff is monitoring Raleigh's progress closely, with a focus on ensuring the oblique injury doesn't become a chronic issue. The catcher has been participating in light baseball activities and will gradually increase intensity. The team is optimistic that he can rejoin the lineup before the All-Star break, provided no setbacks occur.

Raleigh's recovery timeline will become clearer after he undergoes further evaluation early next week. Meanwhile, the Mariners have relied on backup catchers to fill the void, but they clearly miss Raleigh's presence both offensively and defensively. His return could provide a significant boost to a team aiming for its first division title since 2001. The next few days will be pivotal in determining how quickly the All-Star backstop can get back on the field





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