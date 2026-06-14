Caitlin Clark Leads Fever to OT Win Over Sun Amid External Noise

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark recorded her 14th 25-point, 5-assist game, tying a WNBA record, as the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 85-75 in overtime. Coach Stephanie White dismissed rumors of team discord, praising the squad's resilience after they withstood a late rally despite their fourth straight game with a blown double-digit lead. The Sun's poor start continues.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever overcame internal speculation and on-court challenges to secure an 85-75 overtime victory against the Connecticut Sun . The win extends Indiana's winning streak to three games and improves their record to 8-5, keeping them strong in the Commissioner's Cup race.

Clark delivered another stellar performance with 25 points and 5 assists, marking her 14th career game with at least 25 points and 5 assists, tying Cynthia Cooper for the most in a player's first three WNBA seasons. This was also the third time in her career she recorded consecutive 25-point games. Five Fever players scored in double figures, showcasing balanced scoring.

The game featured late drama when Clark received a technical foul for delay of game after kicking the ball off the scorer's table, and later another technical, which she admitted she deserved but found worthwhile. Despite building a double-digit lead, Indiana has now relinquished such leads in four straight games, but they remain 3-1 in those contests. Defensively, the Fever are 6-0 when holding opponents under 80 points.

Coach Stephanie White addressed the external noise about team discord, emphasizing the need for legitimate journalism and highlighting the team's focus on improvement. The Sun fell to 2-13, matching the franchise's worst 15-game start, with Olivia Nelson-Ododa leading them with 12 points





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Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Connecticut Sun WNBA Stephanie White Commissioner's Cup Overtime Win Technical Foul Double-Double Team Resilience

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