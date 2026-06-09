Caitlin Clark Drains Game-Winning Three as Fever Edge Mystics 78-76

Caitlin Clark hit a long three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to give the Indiana Fever a 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics. Indiana blew a 16-point lead but recovered after Clark's clutch shot, her 19 points leading all scorers.

In a thrilling WNBA matchup on Monday night, the Indiana Fever narrowly defeated the Washington Mystics 78-76 thanks to a clutch three-pointer from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark .

The Fever had built a commanding 16-point lead earlier in the game, but the Mystics mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter. Washington fought back to take a 74-73 lead with under a minute remaining on a Shakira Austin layup. Clark then had a chance to reclaim the lead from the free-throw line but uncharacteristically missed both attempts.

However, Kelsey Mitchell scored a layup to put Indiana back ahead 75-74. The Mystics responded with two free throws from Sonia Citron, giving Washington a 76-75 lead with just seconds left. With the game on the line, Clark received an inbound pass from Sophia Cunningham and, finding herself wide open beyond the arc, calmly sank the game-winning three-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, sealing the victory for the Fever. The game was not without its challenges for both teams.

Washington played without forward Kiki Iriafen, who exited early in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on her leg while battling under the basket with Aliyah Boston. Iriafen had to be helped off the court and did not return, leaving the Mystics shorthanded. Despite her absence and a slow start from Citron, the Mystics were powered by starting forward Michaela Onyenwere, who scored a team-high 17 points.

On the Fever side, Clark led all scorers with 19 points, marking her highest output in a five-game span and signaling a potential end to her recent shooting slump. The win improved Indiana's record and provided a much-needed boost after a series of close losses. The game-winning shot was reminiscent of the last meeting between these two teams, when Clark hit a tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

In that contest, Washington eventually won in extra time behind a career-high 30 points from Citron. This time, Clark ensured that the Fever would come out on top, delivering a dagger that silenced the home crowd. The victory highlighted Indiana's resilience and Clark's growing reputation as a clutch performer in the WNBA.

With the playoffs approaching, the Fever will look to build on this momentum, while the Mystics will aim to bounce back from the tough loss and continue their fight for a postseason spot





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