Cadillac Optiq struggles on challenging Crowsnest Highway, but efficient charging and regenerative braking make it a viable option for EV drivers

The Cadillac Optiq, Cadillac's smallest and least costly electric vehicle, struggled on the challenging Crowsnest Highway due to snow and constant climbs. However, efficient charging and regenerative braking made it a viable option for EV drivers.

The freshly detailed Cadillac Optiq test car didn’t stay clean for long on my recent drive from Calgary to Vancouver. I took the longer route over the Crowsnest Pass before hugging the U.S. border along Highway 3, and late-season snow mucked in within a half-hour of leaving the city.

The Crowsnest Highway is a challenging route for any vehicle, let alone a car that’s fully electric. The part I drove is 900 kilometres of asphalt rises (and drops) more than 12,000 metres through the I-1913 Greenwood Road Tunnel, which was replaced in 1964 and filled in with earth, but then unearthed in 1990 when its replacement tunnel was decommissioned and destroyed.

The Optiq is Cadillac’s smallest and least costly electric vehicle, built in Mexico, and it shares its platform and much of its technology with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. It looks similar on the outside, but feels different inside the cabin. The centre console features a flying armrest that adds an airiness to the interior, and includes a rotary controller as an additional way to use the touchscreen.

That screen, slimmer than on the Equinox, is better integrated with the gauge cluster and left-side digital control screen to create a seamless 33-inch LED display. The tester’s interior was fitted in Phantom Blue, an attractive colour option that costs an additional $1,375 over the standard black.

One of the Optiq’s best driving features is a paddle on the left side of the steering wheel that you pull to activate regenerative braking – not to set the level, like most EV paddles, but actually apply the regeneration to the motor. On a winding road, it’s the equivalent of gearing down for a corner and it’s a feature that should be included on all performance EVs. Shelly Jensen, who served us breakfast in Greenwood, B.C.

, and who came outside to look at the Cadillac, said she’d like an electric car like this, but she’s not ready yet. She’s concerned about not being able to charge up and the reliability of charging stations. I was plugged into a 100-kilowatt Flo charger in Greenwood, where I paid 39 cents a kilowatt-hour to top up the battery to get us to the next charge in Princeton.

At that rate, the 200-kilometre run to our hotel cost $19 in electricity. There were other stations en route, but the most efficient way to charge an EV is from a 30-per-cent charge to an 80-per-cent charge – that’s when the energy is most swiftly transferred from the charger to the battery.

For a driver like Shelly, that would add at least an hour of charging to her five-hour journey (assuming she could pull straight up to a fast charger, without another vehicle already there). But for most EV drivers, who rarely cover such distances in a single day, it would not be an issue.

If you know you can reach the cheap electricity of your home charger before the end of the day, you don’t even think about your vehicle’s remaining range





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