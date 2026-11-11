Cadet Program Victim Sustains Severe Injuries After Assault in Hamilton

A Hamilton cadet and supervising officer suffered life‑altering wounds after a violent attack outside a mall, highlighting the risks faced by volunteers in Canada's national youth program.

On 1 November 2023 a group of cadets from the Canadian Cadet Program were selling poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day outside a Mandarin restaurant in Hamilton's Centre Mall. While the scene was heartwarming for onlookers, the afternoon was suddenly marred by a violent assault that left a cadet supervisor with severe, life‑altering injuries.

Attack Details and Legal Outcomes

At about 1:45 p.m., two youngsters approached the cadets and blew a loud airhorn directly into their ears. The supervisor, a 59‑year‑old Captain Kenneth Kunkel, followed the youths inside the restaurant to confront them. According to a Hamilton police release, a woman who was not initially involved intervened, assaulting Kunkel and forcing him to fall. One of the male youths then struck the officer several times before leaving the premises.

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Estela Quintanilla, 48, has been charged with aggravated assault, and a 12‑year‑old boy is also facing charges. Kunkel underwent emergency spinal surgery that day; his daughter, Kimberly Dietrich, told CHCH News that he was unable to stand and could not move his legs immediately after the attack.

Reactions from the Cadet Community

The incident follows a separate assault on cadets earlier in the year involving a youth at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre in British Columbia. That event, highlighted in a post by U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, sparked criticism from Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier David Eby for its disrespect towards Canada's military values.

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Despite such negative attention, supporters of the Cadet Program emphasize its positive impact. The program, open to Canadians aged 12 to 18, currently enrolls roughly 52,000 cadets nationwide and offers training in Air, Army, and Sea Cadet branches. Alumni include Canadian astronauts Chris Hadfield, Jeremy Hansen, and the late Marc Garneau, all of whom credit their cadet experience with shaping their careers.

Impact on Families and Future Plans

On a GoFundMe page for Captain Kunkel, donors have written messages praising the Cadet Program's influence on their lives. One donor, Tim Baillie‑David, noted that without the program he would not be who he is today. Another, Geoff Glave, shared that his 16‑year‑old son Simon, an Air Cadet in Toronto since age 12, has benefited from the program's diverse range of activities and hopes to obtain a glider pilot licence.

The assault has prompted calls for stronger protections for volunteers who serve in the Cadet Program and for more public awareness of the program's role in developing the next generation of Canadian leaders. The Hamilton Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed if new evidence emerges.