Caddix Cleats Generate NFL Fines and Viral Growth

Caddix cleats worn by Caleb Williams trigger NFL fines but boost the startup's profile and revenue significantly.

Caddix, a Baltimore-based sports performance startup, has experienced a sudden surge in global visibility following the controversial use of its proprietary cleats by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the recent National Football League season. The small company, which previously employed only four individuals and generated nearly $2 million in annual revenue, found itself at the center of a high-profile equipment debate after Williams was penalized for displaying the manufacturer's logo on his footwear. This incident has transformed Caddix from a niche biomechanical innovator into a household name in professional sports, demonstrating the immense commercial value of organic athlete endorsement even when it bypasses traditional marketing channels.

The Financial and Regulatory Conflict

The NFL strictly prohibits players from displaying unapproved logos on their cleats, reserving official footwear sponsorship rights exclusively for three major corporations: Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour. When Caleb Williams took the field in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, he violated this policy by wearing Caddix cleats with the company's branding visible, resulting in a fine of $11,941. The situation escalated in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, where a similar infraction led to an additional penalty of $23,882. These fines highlight the rigid enforcement of league rules regarding commercial identification, yet they also served as a catalyst for widespread media coverage that traditional advertising budgets could rarely achieve.

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Biomechanical Design and Player Advocacy

Caddix cleats utilize a unique design featuring flexible, rotational studs engineered to reduce physical strain on athletes' knees and ankles. The technology, which the company terms smart studs, moves in conjunction with the player's hard plants to alleviate tension on tendons and joints. Caleb Williams, the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, collaborated closely with Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen and sports performance coach Dr. Tom Gormely to develop his specific model. Rasmussen flew to Florida in June to observe Williams throwing and refining his mechanics, ensuring the final product met the quarterback's rigorous performance standards. Williams described the cleats as super comfortable and scientifically advanced, noting that they significantly enhance his mobility on both grass and turf fields.

Rapid Expansion and Strategic Investment

Despite the lack of a formal sponsorship deal between Caleb Williams and Caddix, CEO Jack Rasmussen offered to cover the NFL fines incurred by the quarterback, a gesture that underscored the company's confidence in its product and its willingness to absorb regulatory costs for brand exposure. The startup has rapidly expanded its user base, with Rasmussen stating that more than 80 NFL players now utilize Caddix cleats. Notable users include Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. The brand's appeal extends beyond the NFL, gaining traction in the National Women's Soccer League with Kansas City Current defender Kayla Sharples serving as an investor and establishing a strong presence in women's lacrosse.

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Origin Story and Founder Vision

The genesis of Caddix traces back to October 2015, when Jack Rasmussen and his father Jeff were watching a game where former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles suffered a torn ACL. Observing the injury, the Rasmussens identified a solvable problem in current footwear design and immediately began developing a patent. Jack Rasmussen, who was nineteen and working as a housekeeper at the time, leveraged his self-taught knowledge of biomechanics and physics to drive the project. Although he did not play football until age twenty-three, his later experience as a college punter for Missouri Western State and Western New Mexico provided him with immediate access to a testing pool of teammates who could provide critical feedback on comfort and performance.

Investor Support and Future Trajectory

Caddix has cultivated a robust network of investor-supporting former professional athletes, including veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, former Baltimore Ravens tight ends Todd Heap and Dennis Pitta, and Dalton Kincaid. Pitta was instrumental in introducing the cleats to Kincaid, who had struggled with knee injuries in recent years and credited the footwear with improving his performance during offseason workouts. With the company currently operating for nineteen months, Rasmussen is actively working to raise capital through a new funding round. The startup has announced ambitions to expand its product line beyond cleats, potentially entering the recovery and lifestyle shoe market as it continues to navigate the competitive sports equipment industry.