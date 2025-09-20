Cadaver Dogs Deployed in Search for Missing Children Lilly and Jack Sullivan in Nova Scotia

RCMP are using cadaver dogs to search for missing children Lilly and Jack Sullivan in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. The siblings went missing in May, and the investigation is now focusing on areas of high probability. The use of cadaver dogs indicates a shift in the investigation, with authorities now exploring the possibility of finding human remains.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP are now employing cadaver dogs in their search for the missing children , Lilly and Jack Sullivan, in Pictou County, Nova Scotia . The siblings, aged 4 and 6, vanished from their home in Lansdowne Road in May, sparking a large-scale search effort. Authorities are focusing the cadaver dog search on “areas of highest probability,” indicating a shift in the investigation's focus to the possibility of finding human remains.

This development underscores the grim reality that the extensive searches conducted over the past four and a half months have yielded no results, leading investigators to adjust their strategies and resources. The use of cadaver dogs, specially trained to detect the scent of decomposing human remains, signifies a deliberate and methodical approach to cover all potential areas where the children might be located. Police are using every resource available in their search for Jack and Lilly Sullivan. \Staff Sergeant Stephen Pike from the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, emphasized that deploying cadaver dogs indicates a belief that human remains may be present. These highly trained dogs are able to detect the scent of decomposition in various environments, including the ground, ashes, and even underwater. They can also help locate the original scene where a body might have been if it has been moved. This added capability is crucial in a case where the circumstances of the children's disappearance are still under investigation. Sergeant Pike further explained that the dogs can identify decomposition materials even if they remain on tools or equipment. The RCMP spokesperson Cindy Bayers clarified that the deployment of cadaver dogs aligns with the investigative efforts to date. Despite the lack of definitive evidence confirming the children's death, the absence of any trace of Lilly and Jack has led investigators to consider all possibilities. The parents, Malehya Brooks-Murray and Daniel Martell, have not responded to requests for comment, but the children's paternal grandmother Belynda Gray welcomed the news of the dog search, expressing a wish that it had been initiated earlier. This decision to bring in cadaver dogs after several months highlights the complexities of the case and the thoroughness with which the authorities are now proceeding.\Initially, police reviewed a large amount of information, including potential sightings of the children, which consumed valuable resources. Sergeant Bayers also noted that logistical considerations played a role in the delay. There is only one police-trained cadaver dog and handler in the Atlantic region, located in Prince Edward Island, and this team was unavailable due to medical reasons. In response, RCMP Sergeant Dave Whalen and his dog Kitt, and Inspector Luke Rettie and his dog Narc, will travel from British Columbia to Nova Scotia to lead the search. Authorities declined to specify the exact start date or location of the search for safety reasons. However, the RCMP reiterated that the investigation is ongoing under the provincial Missing Persons Act, with major crime investigators working diligently to explore all possibilities. To date, police have examined over 8,000 videos, conducted 80 interviews, and processed more than 800 tips, which continue to come in. Sergeant Bayers emphasized the importance of remaining open to all possibilities to ensure a comprehensive investigation. As the investigation progresses, it is imperative to maintain a delicate balance between providing information to the public and protecting the integrity of the investigation. The involvement of cadaver dogs marks a significant step in this process, and highlights the grim reality of the case





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Children Cadaver Dogs RCMP Nova Scotia Investigation

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

N.S. was aiming for 500 hosts on the home-sharing program that resulted in 60 leasesDocuments released by Nova Scotia show that a provincial home-sharing program fell far short of the government’s initial target.

Read more »

Sullivan looks to lean on Miller, Zibanejad to spark Rangers back to playoffsWhen training camp opens Thursday, Mike Sullivan figures to start Mika Zibanejad — who has played the vast majority of his NHL career at center — on J.T. Miller’s right wing.

Read more »

N.S. education minister orders schools to play national anthem after students pen letterNova Scotia’s Education minister has issued a directive to all public schools in the province, stating they are required to play the national anthem every morning.

Read more »

RCMP says cadaver dogs will be deployed to search for missing N.S. childrenNova Scotia RCMP said Friday they are planning to use cadaver dogs to search for Lily and Jack Sullivan, last seen at their home in Landsdowne Station on May 2.

Read more »

Search for missing Nova Scotia children to resume with cadaver dogsRCMP say cadaver dogs will begin searching for two children who went missing in rural northeastern Nova Scotia more than four months ago.

Read more »

RCMP say cadaver dogs will be deployed to search for missing N.S. childrenNova Scotia RCMP said Friday they are planning to use cadaver dogs to search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan, last seen at their home in Lansdowne Station on May 2.

Read more »