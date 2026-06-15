Cabo Verde Stun Spain, Group B Wide Open as Canada Eyes Steady Path

A World Cup panel dissects Cabo Verde's resilient draw against Spain, the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha, and the emergence of Lamine Yamal. The analysis extends to Canada's calm resolve amidst a tightly contested Group B, where mindset overrides changing circumstances.

The Sports Network's (TSN) panel analysing the FIFA World Cup highlighted the remarkable draw achieved by Cabo Verde against pre-tournament favourites Spain , focusing on veteran goalkeeper Vozinha 's critical saves that kept the underdog Blue Sharks competitive, and the performance of Spain 's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal .

This unexpected result has injected fresh dynamics into Group B, where Canada's team maintains its composure and steadfast focus despite the tightening standings. Head coach Jesse Marsch's men remain serene, asserting that their objectives do not shift regardless of the group's compressed table, embodying a professional mentality aimed at progression.

Meanwhile, Spanish perspectives continue to dissect their campaign, acknowledging challenges while looking forward to battling for qualification positions





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FIFA World Cup Cabo Verde Spain Canada Group B Vozinha Lamine Yamal Soccer Tournament Draw

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