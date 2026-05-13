Cabernet Sauvignon Success in Tuscany Leads to Established Red Wine Brand

The story of Sassicaia, an iconic Italian red wine brand, begins with the success of cabernet sauvignon vines on winemaker Tenuta San Guido’s site in Bolgheri. Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta, known for showcasing her family’s wines, plays a crucial role in expanding Sassicaia’s presence and maintaining its success over the years.

The success of cabernet sauvignon vines on Tenuta San Guido’s Bolgheri site led to the expansion of plantings and the commercial launch of Sassicaia with the 1968 vintage.

Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta showcased the family-produced wines, including the renowned Sassicaia label, at the winery. Her grandfather, Marchese Mario Incisa della Rocchetta, planted cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc vines alongside other varieties in the Bolgheri region of Tuscany in the 1940s. The success of cabernet sauvignon on the site prompted the expansion of plantings and the commercial launch of Sassicaia with the 1968 vintage





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Food And Drink Italian Wines Bolgheri Priscilla Incisa Della Rocchetta Sassicaia Wine Advocate

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