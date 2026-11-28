Canada is celebrating Cabernet Franc Day on December 4, honoring the grape variety that thrives in cooler climates. Explore top rated Canadian vintages from Ontario and British Columbia.

Canada is marking Cabernet Franc Day on December 4, an annual celebration dedicated to a grape variety that has become a cornerstone of the nation's wine industry. The date specifically commemorates the death of Cardinal Richelieu in 1642, a historical figure credited with transporting Cabernet Franc vines from Bordeaux to the Abbey de Bourgueil in the Loire Valley. This pivotal historical act helped establish the grape in one of its most signature regions. Today, Canadian winemakers have successfully replicated this legacy, establishing the historic Bordeaux variety as one of the country's most important red wines.

Climate Advantages For Canadian Vintages

Cabernet Franc holds a distinct advantage in cooler-climate wine regions due to its biological resilience. The variety is valued for its ability to ripen earlier than its more famous counterpart, Cabernet Sauvignon. It also withstands colder winter temperatures significantly better, making it an ideal candidate for regions like Ontario and British Columbia. These geographic areas currently produce the majority of Canada's Cabernet Franc. Smaller quantities are also cultivated in Quebec and Nova Scotia, demonstrating the grape's adaptability across diverse Canadian terroirs.

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Versatility In Red And Sparkling Wines

The versatility of the Cabernet Franc grape allows producers to create a wide array of wine styles beyond standard reds. It adds essential fragrance and complexity to red blends while producing compelling single-varietal red wines. Winemakers also utilize the grape to craft rosés and icewines, which are highly prized in colder climates. Some producers even use Cabernet Franc to make sparkling wines, further expanding its market presence. The best examples from Canadian vineyards are described as expressive, sophisticated, and age-worthy, matching the caliber of the finest European imports.

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Top Rated Niagara And British Columbia Wines

Several standout Canadian vintages have received high ratings for their quality and structure. Black Bank Hill Cabernet Franc 2023, priced at $50 and rated 92, offers a ripe, fragrant expression from Niagara with dark fruit and cedar flavors. It has an alcohol by volume of 13.8 per cent and 0.5 grams a litre residual sugar. Fort Berens Cabernet Franc 2023, rated 90 and priced at $29.99, features savory herbal notes from Lillooet grapes harvested late in the cool 2023 season. This wine contains 13.5 per cent ABV and 2.8 g/litre residual sugar. Magnotta Cabernet Franc Venture Series 2024, available for $13.10 with a rating of 90, provides an affordable option with spicy oak and red berry flavors, holding 13.8 per cent ABV and 4.1 g/litre residual sugar.

Aging Potential And Market Availability

Industry experts recommend specific drinking windows for these premium selections to ensure optimal enjoyment. Poplar Grove Cabernet Franc 2022, rated 91 and costing $36.99, is a full-bodied Okanagan blend with a hint of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, and Merlot. It has 13.9 per cent ABV and 0.3 g/litre residual sugar, ready to drink until 2034. Stratus Cabernet Franc 2023, priced at $45.95 in Ontario and rated 92, captures concentrated fruit and spice notes. It has 13.5 per cent ABV and 2 g/litre residual sugar, with a drinking window extending to 2035. Two Sisters Cabernet Franc 2022, rated 92 and costing $61.80, is a structured red from Niagara-on-the-Lake with 14 per cent ABV and 2 g/litre residual sugar. These wines are available directly from producers or through specific regional retailers.