CAA and AMA School Crossing Study Reveals Daily Near Misses

A new CAA and Alberta Motor Association study highlights the urgent need for safer school zones after finding nearly five near misses per day across monitored crossings in Canada.

A comprehensive national study conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association and the Alberta Motor Association reveals that school zones are high-risk areas for pedestrians. The research identified an average of four-and-a-half near misses between vehicles and pedestrians occurring each day across monitored sites. This alarming statistic underscores the immediate safety challenges faced by students and community members in urban environments.

Study Methodology and Conflict Data

The Alberta Motor Association and Canadian Automobile Association researchers monitored 30 crosswalks located in 11 distinct cities. The observation period spanned five school days, utilizing advanced video cameras and artificial intelligence systems to track the precise movements of both traffic and pedestrians. Over the course of this study period, the AI systems recorded a total of 660 conflicts. These data points indicate that one in 84 pedestrians experienced a near-miss incident during the observation window.

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Within the province of Alberta, twelve of these monitored crosswalks were located, with six situated in Edmonton and six in Calgary. Researchers documented 72 specific conflicts in these Alberta locations. The data breakdown shows that 79 per cent of these incidents involved vehicles driving straight through intersections, while 21 per cent involved vehicles executing turns. This specific distribution of conflict types provides a clear picture of driver behavior patterns at school crossings.

Impact of Traffic Control Measures

The analysis conducted by the Alberta Motor Association and Canadian Automobile Association highlights the critical role of infrastructure in preventing accidents. Crossings equipped with flashing lights or other active traffic controls demonstrated a near-miss rate that was 20 times lower than sites lacking such features. These findings provide concrete evidence that engineered safety measures significantly reduce the risk of collisions in high-traffic school zones.

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Furthermore, the study found that even passive interventions yield positive results. Painted lines arranged in a so-called zebra pattern were found to make a meaningful difference in safety outcomes compared to unmarked crossings. This suggests that visible markings and basic traffic calming infrastructure can effectively alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians, thereby reducing the frequency of dangerous encounters.

Civic Response and Budgetary Implications

Edmonton City Councillor Keren Tang emphasized the utility of this research in shaping future municipal policy and infrastructure spending. She noted that traffic safety, particularly within school zones, is a primary concern voiced by constituents, outweighing almost all other topics. The study provides Tang and her colleagues with the necessary research and evidence to justify continued investment in preventative measures and built environment interventions during the upcoming budget planning phase.

Hannah Hamilton, the program manager of safe communities for the Alberta Motor Association, stated that the data allows experts to understand how and why incidents occur. This insight enables communities to identify specific needs for safer crossings around their school zones. As Edmonton prepares to finalize its four-year budget later this month, these statistics will likely influence decisions regarding funding for traffic control upgrades and pedestrian safety initiatives.