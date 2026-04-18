BYDFi Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Month-Long Festivities and Over $1 Million in Rewards

Global crypto platform BYDFi marks its sixth anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning April 1, 2026. The event highlights BYDFi's evolution into an all-in-one trading platform with a CEX + DEX dual-engine model, featuring over $1 million in USDT rewards and various engaging activities for users.

Global cryptocurrency trading platform BYDFi is gearing up to celebrate its sixth anniversary with an extensive month-long event commencing on April 1, 2026. This milestone highlights BYDFi's significant transformation into a comprehensive, all-in-one crypto trading hub, powered by a robust CEX + DEX dual-engine model.

Throughout its six-year journey, BYDFi has consistently prioritized the enhancement of its product infrastructure, the implementation of stringent user safeguards, and the expansion of market access, solidifying its reputation as a platform built on unwavering reliability. BYDFi's Evolution: From Core Trading to Broader Market Access In the span of just six years, BYDFi has experienced remarkable growth, evolving into a global cryptocurrency trading platform that now serves over one million users across more than 190 countries and regions. Since its inception, the platform has continuously broadened its product offerings, fortified its user protection mechanisms, and broadened access to both centralized and on-chain trading activities. Several key milestones have significantly shaped BYDFi's impressive growth trajectory. In July 2025, BYDFi enhanced its integrated on-chain trading capabilities by introducing support for tokenized U.S. equities through xStocks, thereby expanding opportunities for on-chain market participation. August 2025 marked a pivotal moment with the establishment of a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United Football Club, positioning BYDFi as the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner and substantially boosting its global brand visibility. Later that same month, BYDFi launched the BYDFi Card, effectively extending the platform's ecosystem beyond trading access to include a practical, real-world payment utility. Demonstrating a commitment to broader financial integration, BYDFi introduced TradFi trading on its Web and App platforms in February 2026, extending its services beyond cryptocurrencies to include traditional financial assets such as stocks, gold, and silver. Further enhancing the trading experience, BYDFi integrated perpetual futures market data into TradingView in March 2026, granting traders direct access to real-time BYDFi market data within one of the industry's most widely utilized charting environments. Global Presence, Industry Recognition, and the Reliability Behind the Platform From June 2025 to March 2026, BYDFi actively cultivated its presence across Asia and Europe through a series of prominent appearances at industry events in Seoul, Bali, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Bucharest, and Warsaw. These engagements were instrumental in strengthening BYDFi's global visibility, fostering broader industry connections, and underscoring the company's enduring commitment to long-term market participation. During this same period, BYDFi also garnered significant industry accolades, including the prestigious Trusted Exchange Award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards, recognition as an Outstanding Crypto Trading Platform at the FinanceFeeds Awards, BeInCrypto's Community Pick for Best Centralized Exchange (CEX), the Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform award at Crypto Expo Europe 2026, and the Best Global Crypto Trading Platform title at Next Block Expo 2026. Underpinning this consistent progress is the operational foundation BYDFi has diligently built around the principle of reliability. The company holds MSB registrations in both the U.S. and Canada and is an active member of South Korea's CODE VASP Alliance. Furthermore, BYDFi maintains an impressive 100%+ Proof of Reserves with regular public reporting and reinforces this transparency with a substantial 800 BTC Protection Fund. Coupled with its round-the-clock multilingual customer support and prompt responses across all official channels, these measures collectively embody a user-centric standard dedicated to clarity, protection, and sustained trust. Looking Ahead: Building the Next Chapter of BYDFi BYDFi is now entering a new phase of accelerated growth, maintaining a steadfast focus on product excellence, robust user protection, and cultivating long-term trust. Michael, Co-Founder and CEO of BYDFi, shared his perspective: "Six years represents a significant milestone for BYDFi, but what truly matters is the continued trajectory of development from this point forward. As the market evolves, user expectations extend beyond mere access. Users demand consistency, clear standards, and ongoing improvement in response to their changing needs." He further elaborated, "For BYDFi, the next chapter is not about pursuing ephemeral trends. Instead, it is about relentlessly strengthening our foundational elements: enhancing our infrastructure, reinforcing user protections, expanding market access, and delivering a trading experience that is inherently practical, stable, and trustworthy over the long term. This is precisely how BYDFi interprets reliability in its practical application." A Month-Long Celebration for BYDFi’s 6th Anniversary Beginning on April 1, 2026, BYDFi's anniversary program promises an exciting month of activities featuring a total reward pool exceeding $1,000,000 USDT. The anniversary campaign is structured around three core events: Warm-Up Tasks, which bundle seven distinct anniversary benefits encompassing onboarding, initial trades, fiat purchase rewards, referral incentives, and community engagement; Shoot to Win, an interactive football-themed lucky draw; and the Futures Golden Ball Cup, a two-round futures trading competition. These meticulously designed activities are intended to offer both new and existing users ample opportunities to celebrate BYDFi's sixth anniversary, while simultaneously reflecting the platform's broader six-year journey characterized by steady product development, expanded market reach, and an unwavering user-first commitment. For comprehensive details regarding the event, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official website: BYDFi 6th Anniversary. About BYDFi: Established in 2020, BYDFi stands as a leading global crypto trading platform, adeptly merging the strengths of a centralized exchange





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