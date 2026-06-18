BYD Weighs Entry into Formula One as Brand Ambitions Grow

Electric vehicle giant BYD is considering various pathways to join Formula One, including sponsoring an existing team or establishing a new outfit, to boost its global brand profile beyond China.

Electric vehicle maker BYD is exploring ways to enter Formula One racing as part of a strategy to enhance its global brand presence beyond China , where it dominates the electric vehicle market.

According to analysts, Formula One offers unparalleled marketing exposure for automotive manufacturers, making it an attractive platform for BYD. The sport already features several major carmakers, including Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and General Motors' Cadillac, which either develop engines or provide technical support to teams. The FIA and Formula One management have expressed openness to adding a Chinese team, provided it brings commercial and sporting benefits.

With the grid currently allowing one more entrant, BYD could become the twelfth team, leveraging its status as the world's largest electric vehicle seller by volume and the substantial fan base in China, which boasts over 221 million F1 followers. Additionally, Shanghai hosts a Grand Prix, further strengthening the case for a Chinese presence.

However, establishing a new factory team involves considerable financial and operational risks. Building facilities such as a wind tunnel and headquarters requires huge investment; Aston Martin's Silverstone complex, for instance, cost between £150 million and £200 million.

Moreover, new entrants must pay anti-dilution fees exceeding $450 million, similar to Cadillac's recent entry, and there is no guarantee of competitive success. An alternative route could be acquiring a stake in an existing team. Alpine's minority shareholder Otro Capital is considering selling its 24% share, but Renault, the majority owner, must approve any transaction and appears unwilling to relinquish control.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is also seeking a return to F1 and has been in contact with BYD, though the Alpine stake might better suit his ambitions. Given these hurdles, a sponsorship-only entry appears to be the least risky option for BYD. Such an approach would bypass the FIA's strict technical and governance requirements for new constructors.

BYD could partner with a midfield or lower-ranked team at a significantly lower cost than a title sponsorship with a front-runner like Oracle Red Bull Racing, which pays $300 million over five years. For comparison, Atlassian's title deal with Williams is valued at $40 to $60 million annually. Currently, automotive brands account for only 1% of annual F1 sponsorship value, while technology and luxury sectors dominate with 14% and 26% respectively.

There is no series-level automotive partner analogous to LVMH's $100 million-a-year luxury deal. Some analysts argue that a BYD sponsorship might conflict with existing manufacturers in the sport, though others note that it would not showcase BYD's engineering capabilities as directly as owning a team. Ultimately, BYD's decision will balance marketing impact against financial prudence as it seeks to accelerate its international expansion





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