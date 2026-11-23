The Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns, known as the Number One Hero car and displayed at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California, will be auctioned Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles, with a preauction estimate of $5 million to $7 million. It could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013 when the Adam West 1960s TV car sold for $4.6 million including fees.

The Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster Batman Returns will hit the auction block Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles. It is the centerpiece of a Julien's Auctions sale that features dozens of pieces of Batman and other superhero memorabilia.

The preauction estimate is $5 million to $7 million. That could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees. The glossy black vehicle is known as the Number One Hero car. It measures just under 20 feet, about 6 meters, long and has two sweeping tail fins.

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Julien's said in auction notes on its website that it appeared in the majority of the film's driving sequences. It was hijacked by the Penguin, careened through Gotham's streets and lived beneath Wayne Manor. Since filming, the car has spent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. A photo of the Batmobile at the museum was taken Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, by Eugene Garcia of the Associated Press.

Batmobile Features Flaming Exhaust System

The image was taken with a mobile phone. The vehicle still has its original paint, Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system. Michael Keaton's Batman used that system to torch one of the Penguin's circus goons. Julien's called the car one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history, citing the influence of Burton's darker aesthetic on modern superhero movies.

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No matter who buys this Batmobile, do not expect to see it on the road. Julien's noted that the vehicle is not street legal. The engine and transmission have been tested a limited number of times since filming concluded. The buyer must also adhere to various restrictions under an agreement with Warner Bros.

Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics intellectual property rights. For example, the buyer must secure approval before exhibiting it at special events. The vehicle must remain stationary when exhibited to the public, the auction house said. The sale is expected to draw intense interest from collectors because of the car's rarity and its connection to the 1992 film.

Auction Features Dozens of Superhero Items

It is one of three custom-made versions used in Batman Returns. The auction takes place Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles. The event features dozens of pieces of Batman and other superhero memorabilia, with the Batmobile as the centerpiece. Bidding could push the final price beyond the preauction estimate.

The 2013 record sale of the Adam West Batmobile for $4.6 million including fees remains the benchmark. If the Batman Returns car reaches its $5 million to $7 million estimate, it will set a new standard for Batmobile sales. The car's original paint, Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system add to its appeal. Visitors to the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California, have seen the car on display for years.

That public exhibition ends with the auction. The buyer will receive a piece of Hollywood history that Julien's describes as one of the most important cinematic vehicles ever made. The auction house credits Burton's darker aesthetic with shaping modern superhero movies. Restrictions on the vehicle mean it cannot be driven on public roads.

It also cannot be exhibited publicly without prior approval, and it must remain stationary during any public display. Those conditions come from an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which manages DC Comics intellectual property rights. The Batmobile is not street legal.

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Julien's Auctions Sells Batmobile in Gardena

The auction is scheduled for Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles. Julien's Auctions is running the sale, which includes dozens of Batman and other superhero memorabilia items. The Batmobile is the top lot. Its estimate of $5 million to $7 million reflects its rarity and its role in the film.

The car appeared in most of the movie's driving sequences. Known as the Number One Hero car, the vehicle is just under 20 feet long and has two sweeping tail fins. It is one of three custom-made versions used in Batman Returns. It still has its original paint, Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system.

Michael Keaton's Batman used the exhaust system to torch one of the Penguin's circus goons. Julien's said the car is one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history. The auction house cited the influence of Burton's darker aesthetic on modern superhero movies. The car spent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California.

A photo of the Batmobile at the museum was taken Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, by Eugene Garcia of the Associated Press. The buyer must follow various restrictions under an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics intellectual property rights. The buyer must secure approval before exhibiting the car at special events.

Penguin Hijacked Batmobile Before Wayne Manor

The vehicle must remain stationary when exhibited to the public. The engine and transmission have been tested a limited number of times since filming concluded. It was hijacked by the Penguin, careened through Gotham's streets and lived beneath Wayne Manor. Now it can be yours, if you have a Bruce Wayne-sized bank account.

The Batmobile will hit the auction block Monday in Gardena, near Los Angeles, as the centerpiece of a Julien's Auctions sale. With a preauction estimate of $5 million to $7 million, the vehicle could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees.