PSPC awarded $808 million under the Buy Canadian policy by October. PM Mark Carney aims to boost domestic supply chains and create jobs through preferential federal procurement rules.

The Public Services and Procurement Canada agency has awarded fifty-two contracts totaling $808 million through the end of October under the Buy Canadian policy launched last December. This initiative is designed to provide Canadian companies with a competitive advantage when bidding on federal procurement opportunities and mandates the use of homegrown materials such as steel, wood, and aluminum in specific sectors.

Government Spending and Policy Objectives

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the federal government intends to serve as its own best customer to create new orders and careers across the country. The policy aims to leverage tens of billions of dollars in annual government spending to support domestic businesses while building supply chains that are resilient to international trade wars.

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The federal government purchases tens of billions of dollars worth of goods and services each year. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the government awarded $66.9 billion in contracts for goods, services, and construction. This figure is significantly higher than the previous fiscal year of 2023-24, when the Public Services and Procurement Canada agency awarded approximately $24 billion to $25 billion.

Contract Breakdown and Strategic Procurement

The Buy Canadian framework operates through two main policies with distinct thresholds and requirements. The first policy mandates the purchase of domestic aluminum, steel, or wood in construction and defense project contracts worth $25 million or more, provided at least $250,000 of the material is needed. Six contracts worth a combined $197 million have been awarded under this specific material requirement.

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A second policy prioritizes Canadian suppliers and content in strategic procurement contracts. The monetary threshold for this policy dropped in June from $25 million to $5 million. Approximately forty contracts collectively worth $410 million were awarded under strategic procurement rules, covering sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and defense.

To favor domestic bidders, the strategic procurement policy employs a scoring system. Canadian companies may receive a ten percent evaluation adjustment, effectively reducing their bid value, or earn points for using homegrown content. For instance, a Canadian company bidding $10 million on a contract would be evaluated as if it had bid $9 million.

Expert Skepticism and Market Impact

Despite the policy goals, experts argue the current impact is minimal. Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, described the amounts awarded as a drop in the ocean. He noted that a staggering amount of money is spent annually on goods that could support domestic companies, but valid reasons may exist for the low volume of awards.

Shared Services Canada, which handles approximately seventy-five percent of federal contracts, awarded eight contracts under the Buy Canadian policy. The agency did not immediately provide the value of these contracts. Additionally, three steel executives requested anonymity to preserve government relationships, stating the policy has had little to no impact on their businesses.

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Future Implementation and Exceptions

The Public Services and Procurement Canada agency stated that given the policy came into effect in December 2025, only the first procurements are reaching the award stage. The agency is currently developing a tracking system to report on the volume of steel, aluminum, and wood purchased under these contracts.

Exceptions to the policy exist if buying Canadian raises costs by twenty-five percent or more or causes undue delays. Six infrastructure and construction contracts worth approximately $201 million were awarded under both policies. These projects demonstrate how the Buy Canadian policy strengthens Canadian supply chains according to the agency.