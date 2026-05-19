A popular water park, Butterfield Acres, reopened after being shut down for weeks due to an outbreak of cryptosporidium, a highly contagious gastro-intestinal illness. Fans expressed their excitement and relief on social media. Meanwhile, Montreal's hockey fever continued to spread as Victoire and Canadiens cup runs continued. In Windsor-Essex, a heat warning continued, but a cooldown was expected. In Mission, B.C., a man was attacked by a bear. In South China, a strong earthquake killed two people and triggered the evacuation of 7,000. In Congo, more Ebola treatment centers were opened. Ella Langley and Cody Johnson were the big winners at the ACM Awards. In Hawaii, farmers were struggling due to the worst flooding in 20 years, affecting the availability of vegetables at the market. An asteroid discovered days ago will narrowly miss Earth.

Butterfield Acres , a popular water park , reopened after being shut down for weeks due to an outbreak of cryptosporidium, a highly contagious gastro-intestinal illness. Fans expressed their excitement and relief on social media.

Meanwhile, Montreal's hockey fever continued to spread as Victoire and Canadiens cup runs continued. In Windsor-Essex, a heat warning continued, but a cooldown was expected. In Mission, B.C. , a man was attacked by a bear.

In South China, a strong earthquake killed two people and triggered the evacuation of 7,000. In Congo, more Ebola treatment centers were opened. Ella Langley and Cody Johnson were the big winners at the ACM Awards. In Hawaii, farmers were struggling due to the worst flooding in 20 years, affecting the availability of vegetables at the market. An asteroid discovered days ago will narrowly miss Earth





CTVCalgary / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Butterfield Acres Cryptosporidium Water Park Montreal Hockey Fever Victoire Canadiens Windsor-Essex Heat Warning Mission B.C. Bear Attack South China Earthquake Ebola Treatment Centers ACM Awards Hawaii Farmers Flooding Vegetables Asteroid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Portuguese procession held in Montreal despite permit refusalMONTREAL — The annual Portuguese Santo Cristo procession took place Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal, drawing relief from the city’s Portuguese community after a permit was refused last week.

Read more »

Portuguese Santo Cristo procession takes place in Montreal, draws relief after permit refusalThe annual Portuguese Santo Cristo procession, a long-standing religious and cultural tradition in Montreal’s Portuguese community, took place Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal. The organizers received a permit refusal 10 days before the event.

Read more »

Journée des Patriotes march in Montreal calls for recognition of women in Quebec’s historic movementThe Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal is holding a march through the city Monday to mark Journée nationale des Patriotes.

Read more »

Ottawa Charge comeback victory earns them Game 4 in best-of-five final against Montreal VictoireThe regular season has come to an end as the Ottawa Charge secured a crucial victory to force a Game 4 in the best-of-five Professional Women's Hockey League Walter Cup final.

Read more »