Canadian airports and airlines recover after FAA ground stop caused flight cancellations

Canadian airports and airlines are working to recover after a U.S. FAA ground stop caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. Air Canada cancelled about 250 flights, affecting 27,000 passengers, while airports in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax issued travel notices.

Canadian airports and airlines are working to recover after a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ground stop caused widespread flight cancellations and delays. The ground stop halted U.S. air traffic for about four hours on Friday.

It affected flights in Canada and created a backlog that continued into Saturday. Toronto Pearson International Airport called in more staff to help with the busy travel day. The airport said a busy day of travel was underway. It asked travellers to check their flight status before leaving home.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Flights Nationwide Due to Air Traffic Control Communications Failure

Faulty Equipment Causes FAA Ground Stop

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Toronto's two airports. The FAA ground stop was blamed on faulty equipment. The U.S. government said new technology added to the air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment. That caused intermittent communications and radar gaps.

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The Trump administration blamed faulty equipment for the ground stop. Air Canada cancelled approximately 250 flights after the order. The cancellations affected some 27,000 passengers. Air Canada spokesperson Yasmine Mehdi said this was a significant disruption.

Its effects carried over into Saturday. Additional cancellations occurred as aircraft and crews were out of position across the network. Mehdi said returning to normal operations would take some time. The airline worked as quickly as possible to add new flights and help people catch flights.

Airlines Respond to Significant Travel Disruption

Calgary-based WestJet said it was responding to a significant travel disruption. Porter Airlines said it would likely take the whole weekend for its flights to return to normal schedules. A Porter spokesperson said the airline appreciated everyone's patience and understanding. Porter also said it would refund customers who cannot accommodate rescheduled flights.

Airports in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax issued travel notices. They asked travellers to double-check their flight statuses before leaving their homes. The Calgary airport said it appreciated travellers' patience as schedules begin to normalize. YYC said some delays were still possible for flights after the FAA ground stop was lifted.

The disruption stranded sports teams and threw the sports weekend into chaos. It also affected travellers across Canada. The ground stop was lifted, but airlines continued to catch up on a backlog. Schedules began to normalize, but delays and cancellations persisted.

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The Manitoba NDP gathered at its annual convention as it prepares for the 2027 election. NDP sign pledge to protect Crown corporations from job cuts and privatization. Flurries and rain showers are expected in London Saturday. Barrie could see its first snowfall of the season.

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