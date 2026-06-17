Business Jet Crashes on Texas Highway, Killing One and Prompting Daring Rescue

A private jet with six occupants crashed and caught fire on a Laredo, Texas, highway Tuesday night. Witnesses and first responders worked to pull people from the burning wreckage, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The plane, a Cessna Citation Latitude, experienced a possible mechanical failure shortly after departing from Mexico.

A business jet carrying six people crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night, igniting a fire and resulting in one fatality. The accident occurred on Loop 20 near the Texas-Mexico border shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

The Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet had departed from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico and was approaching Laredo International Airport when it went down. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the aircraft, which appeared nearly sheared in half and tipped on its side, came to rest on the roadway after striking a light post. People from surrounding vehicles immediately rushed to the wreckage, attempting to smash the cockpit window and free those inside.

Dashcam footage captured the plane careening down the highway before crashing. Zayra Garza, an esthetician driving coworkers home, recorded video showing a frantic rescue effort. She reported seeing someone inside trying to break the cockpit window. Bystanders, including her husband, ran to help, using a sledgehammer and shovel to strike the glass and prop open the door.

Three individuals, appearing to be teenagers, and a pilot escaped. Another crew member tried to pull an unconscious passenger from the burning fuselage. A firefighter used a small ladder to climb into the aircraft and rescue the remaining person, while others sprayed water on the wreckage. Rescuers repeatedly moved away from the plane due to thick smoke, coughing as they attempted to hold open the door.

Garza expressed concern about the potential for an explosion. One person on the plane died. A person in a car struck by the plane was hospitalized with injuries. Five police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez suggested the crash was due to a mechanical failure, though the investigation remains ongoing. The plane's tail was ripped off and landed on a lower road. The crash happened not far from the airport. NetJets, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, confirmed the aircraft was one of its fractional ownership jets and is cooperating with authorities.

This accident marks the third major aviation incident in recent days, following a B-52 crash in California that killed eight and a skydiving plane crash in Missouri that claimed twelve lives





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