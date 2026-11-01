Business Jet Crash in Palm Beach County Kills Nine

A business jet crashed in Palm Beach County, killing nine on board. The Learjet 60 encountered severe icing and turbulence before impacting a neighborhood.

A business jet carrying nine people crashed into a neighborhood in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of everyone on board. The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 60, struck the ground near a busy roadway around 12:50 p.m. local time. The impact created a massive fireball that engulfed the area in thick black smoke and left a large crater in the pavement. While no immediate reports indicated injuries or fatalities among people on the ground, the event was described as a horrific tragedy by national transportation officials.

Emergency Calls and Final Descent Data

According to air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data, the aircraft was traveling east at 35,000 feet when pilots reported encountering turbulence, icing, and precipitation. They initially requested permission to climb 2,000 feet to avoid the weather conditions. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly. The plane entered a steep dive, first descending at 10,000 feet per minute, then accelerating to 20,000 feet per minute, and eventually reaching 30,000 feet per minute. These speeds exceeded the design limits of the aircraft.

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Pilot Distress and Mayday Declarations

Minutes before the crash, the pilot reported that ice was accumulating on the jet and that turbulence was jolting the aircraft by as much as 700 feet. Initial messages indicated that the pilots believed the light, clear ice was manageable. However, after encountering further precipitation and requesting a climb, the pilot declared an emergency as the aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate. Radio transmissions captured the escalating panic, with the pilot stating they were descending 8,000 feet per minute and then declaring a mayday.

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Investigation and Regional Weather Context

The pilot issued a final distress call indicating an overspeed condition while descending at 20,000 feet per minute, followed by the acknowledgment that they were going to crash into the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the cause of the accident. The jet had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas. Rain pounded the region on the day of the crash, with a flood watch in effect through Monday afternoon due to excessive rainfall. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the event as a cataclysmic crash, noting it looked like a missile going down. Authorities are evacuating approximately 600 people from a nearby mobile home community as the investigation proceeds.