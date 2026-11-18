Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress said business is as usual and the board will not reinstate Jensen Huang, as shares rose on strong revenue guidance after more than $700 billion was wiped from the company's market value.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress sought to reassure investors on her first earnings call, saying the chipmaker's business remains strong and that the board will not reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang.

The board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to bring him back, new Chairman Harvey Jones said on the call. Huang quit last week after news that he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies are investigating over her ties to the Chinese government. The revelations have knocked more than US$700 billion off Nvidia's market value. Kress, who took the helm last week, pledged to be disciplined in how the company commits capital.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang Return, Names Colette Kress Interim CEO Amid Spy Scandal

She initially stumbled while reading prepared remarks but gained resolve as the call progressed. Asked what could change during the leadership transition, she said the leadership had stood up strongly over the last week. From a business perspective, it is business as usual, Kress said. Management had engaged with Nvidia's suppliers and partners, who were backing the company to the hilt, she said, with key contractor TSMC visiting Nvidia's offices this week.

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Nvidia shares rose more than four per cent in extended trading after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and fiscal 2028 sales to grow about 75 per cent year over year. Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York, said Nvidia showed the AI story can be bigger than Jensen Huang.

Board Confirms No Return For Jensen Huang

The strength of the business and underlying demand gave traders reason to believe the story can keep moving forward without him at the helm, Behan said. Loyal employees and big tech allies, including Elon Musk, have called for Huang's reinstatement. U.S. President Donald Trump has also backed him. Huang said on Tuesday he would be honoured to be Nvidia's CEO again, but the board rejected the idea.

The post-earnings call ran around 50 minutes, shorter than the roughly one hour in the past two quarters when Huang led the call and answered questions more expansively. Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said Kress faced an unusually unforgiving debut, with every pause and phrase scrutinized, but that should not define her ability to lead.

Colette Kress Takes Control Of Nvidia

The more meaningful test is her command of the business, how she handles difficult questions and the confidence she builds around the decisions ahead, Pescatore said. Kress is known to have stood up to Huang's risky, multibillion-dollar financing deals that have fueled concerns of a circular AI economy. She was joined on the call by Ian Buck, the vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing, whom some analysts view as a top CEO candidate.

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Buck did not speak on the call. Pescatore said Buck's appearance will inevitably be viewed as an informal audition, but his participation alone should not be read as a signal that the board has chosen its next CEO. Investors have been concerned that without Huang, Nvidia could pull back investments in debt-laden neoclouds, which rely partly on Nvidia's backing to fund their data centre buildouts. Nvidia sought to address the issue in its CFO commentary on its website.

Nvidia Defends Neocloud Investment Plans

Neocloud investments as of the end of the third quarter fell to $32 billion from $36 billion in the prior quarter. Nvidia said its neocloud commitments would kick in only once partners secured financing and their capacity was operational, and could be cut or scrapped if that did not happen in time. Asked whether the disclosure language on neocloud investments reflected a change in how Nvidia deals with them, Kress said: Is it new? No. Did we change anything?

No. What this is only saying is that we wanted to make sure it was very clear as we had been receiving some questions on how that exactly worked. Behan said this week was a referendum on AI, with Nvidia's results testing spending on AI infrastructure and Anthropic's upcoming market debut testing how much investors are willing to pay for companies trying to profit from it. Kress ended the call by saying, We've got this.