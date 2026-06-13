Business and Investing Stories for the Week of June 13

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Apotex 's TSX debut, the Gordie Howe bridge saga, and a former Air Canada pilot charged with fraud are among the top business and investing stories of the week.

US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance that the US doesn't need anything from its USMCA partners, while US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra sought to reframe the comments. The three countries must decide by July 1 whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years. Apotex stock finished its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $27, up $3 from the IPO price.

The company raised $1.3-billion by selling shares at $24 each, making it the largest Canadian initial public offering for the TSX in five years. A former Air Canada pilot has been charged with seven criminal counts, including fraud, after allegedly flying more than 900 flights without the proper licence. The pilot, Geoffrey Wall, flew tens of thousands of passengers as a pilot in charge, a position for which he was not licensed by Transport Canada.

The probe began four months ago, after a Transport Canada check discovered Mr. Wall's permits were not in order. The Gordie Howe bridge saga continues, with the U.S. government delaying the opening of the bridge at the behest of the Trump administration. The delay puts even more strain on truck drivers, Windsor residents, and people who cross the border regularly.

Prime Minister Mark Carney traveled to Beijing in January to revamp economic ties with the world's second-largest economy, accompanied by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. The Canadian government is looking to strengthen ties with China, which produces food, fertilizer, and energy products in high demand in the world's fastest growing economies





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Apotex Gordie Howe Bridge USMCA Air Canada Pilot Fraud Trump Administration China Economic Ties

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