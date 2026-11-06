Bus Crash in Eastern France Kills Two, Injures 16 Including Schoolchildren

An intercity bus carrying students crashed near Lent in eastern France, killing one minor and one young adult and injuring 16 others, three seriously.

PARIS - An intercity bus whose passengers included kids on their way to school crashed on Friday morning in eastern France, killing one minor and one young adult, French authorities said.

The Prefecture in the Ain region said one minor and one young adult were killed, while 16 people were injured, including three seriously. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X that he was heading to the site following a serious bus accident near the small town of Lent, in a rural area north-east of Lyon. An accident involving an intercity bus occurred near Lent, France, with multiple casualties reported, the prefecture said in a statement.

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Emergency Services Deployed After Crash

Emergency services and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the scene, it said. News broadcaster BFM TV reported that the passengers included children traveling to middle and high schools in the area. A photo from the scene showed the bus had veered off the road and landed in a ditch. It is always a difficult moment when our students, our children, are victims of an accident like this.

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My thoughts, and those of the government and the entire education community, are with the families, Education Minister Édouard Geffray told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to a high school in the Paris region. The crash occurred in a rural area north-east of Lyon, near the small town of Lent. Authorities said the bus was carrying multiple passengers when it went off the road.

The Prefecture in the Ain region confirmed the deaths of one minor and one young adult, and said 16 people were injured, including three seriously. Emergency services and law enforcement officers were deployed to the scene. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X that he was heading to the site following a serious bus accident. He did not provide further details at the time.

Minister Geffray Offers Condolences To Families

Education Minister Édouard Geffray spoke of the difficulty of such moments when students are victims of an accident. He expressed his thoughts and those of the government and the entire education community to the families. BFM TV reported that the passengers included children traveling to middle and high schools in the area. A photo from the scene showed the bus had veered off the road and landed in a ditch. The Associated Press contributed to this report.